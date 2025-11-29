Abbotsford Falls 4-1 to the Tucson Roadrunners in First Game of Back to Back

Published on November 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks continued their road trip, taking on the Tucson Roadrunners for the first time this season as they looked to add another win to the trip.

Mackenzie MacEachern and Nils Åman both returned to the lineup, each skating alongside Jonathan Lekkerimäki. The afternoon also featured a pair of milestones: MacEachern suited up for his 300th AHL game, while Jujhar Khaira hit his 200th career AHL game.

Aku Koskenvuo got the nod in net for Abbotsford, facing Matthew Villalta at the other end.

The Canucks came out flying, generating several quality chances early. They were awarded three power plays in the opening frame, forcing Tucson into a defensive posture for much of the period. Despite Abbotsford's 17 shots, Villalta turned aside everything he faced, sending the game into the first intermission scoreless.

The second period saw the momentum swing, with Tucson pushing back hard. Abbotsford held strong defensively, but with under two minutes remaining, they went down a man. With just six seconds left in the frame, Andrew Agozzino broke the deadlock, sneaking one through to give Tucson a 1-0 lead heading into the third.

Agozzino wasted no time extending that lead, striking again on the power play just 90 seconds into the final frame. Abbotsford responded shortly after, as Jonathan Lekkerimäki hammered home a one-timer on the man-advantage to cut the deficit to 2-1.

However, the momentum was short-lived. Agozzino completed his hat trick minutes later, restoring the Roadrunners' two-goal cushion. Max Stauber added one more when his shot slipped through, pushing the lead to 4-1.

The Canucks ultimately fell 4-1 to the Roadrunners but will look to bounce back in the rematch tomorrow.







American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.