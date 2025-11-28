Moose Loan Kevin Conley to Norfolk

Published on November 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team loaned forward Kevin Conley to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

Conley, 28, has two goals in five games of action with the Moose this season. The University of Nebraska-Omaha alumni also scored two goals in three games during an earlier stint with Norfolk. Conley owns 29 points (15G, 14A) in 134 career AHL outings split between the Moose and Iowa Wild. The Wausau, Wisc. native has 10 points (7G, 3A) in 14 career ECHL contests with the Reading Royals, Iowa Heartlanders and Norfolk.

Kevin Conley

Forward -- shoots L

Born Feb. 17, 1997 -- Wausau, Wis.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 198

The Moose continue their homestand this weekend with a pair of matinee matchups against the Chicago Wolves. Puck drop is 2 p.m. CT for both Epic Fun Day on Saturday and the Team Poster Giveaway on Sunday. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Coverage of both games begins at 1:45 p.m. CT on cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App and AHLTV on FloHockey. Sunday's game will also be broadcast on 680 CJOB.

