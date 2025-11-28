Stars Recall Arno Tiefensee to Texas and Loan Ben Kraws to Idaho

Published on November 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that Dallas has recalled goaltender Arno Tiefensee from the Idaho Steelheads and reassigned him to Texas. Additionally, goaltender Ben Kraws has been reassigned to Idaho on loan.

Tiefensee, 23, went 6-1-2 in nine appearances with the Steelheads, owning a 2.64 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. He made his North American pro debut for Idaho on Oct. 17 at Tahoe and won his first game Nov. 8 at Kansas City, which began a six-game winning streak through Nov. 22. Tiefensee spent the last three seasons in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL), the top professional league in Germany. The goaltender went 19-10-0 with a 2.27 GAA and .912 SV% in 29 games for Adler Mannheim in 2024-25 and posted a 4-6-0 record in the DEL playoffs.

The Weisswasser, Germany native was selected by Dallas in the fifth round (157th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Kraws, 25, posted a 0-3-0 record with a 4.34 GAA and .840 SV% in four appearances for Texas to start the season. The second-year pro returns to Idaho where he went 23-12-5 with a 2.88 GAA, a .910 SV% and five shutouts in 40 appearances during the 2024-25 season.

The Cranbury, New Jersey native was originally undrafted and signed with Dallas on Mar. 24, 2024.

The Stars embark on a six-game road trip over the next two weeks, starting Saturday with a 8:00 p.m. CT puck drop against the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Acrisure Arena. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

2025-26 SEASON TICKET PACKAGES

Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game, and Club season ticket packages are available at TexasStars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@texasstars.com or calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277).







American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.