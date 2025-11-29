Agozzino's Hat Trick Leads Roadrunners Past Canucks 4-1

Published on November 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson, AZ - Andrew Agozzino recorded a hat trick, while rookie forward Daniil But and defenseman Scott Perunovich each added two assists to lead the Roadrunners (8-8-2-0) to a 4-1 win over the Abbotsford Canucks (3-13-1-2) on Friday at Tucson Arena.

After a scoreless first period, Agozzino opened the scoring with his first goal of the season on the power play with six seconds left in the second. He struck again on the man advantage just 1:25 into the third to give Tucson a 2-0 cushion.

Abbotsford answered at 6:36 when Jonathan Lekkerimäki converted on the power play to cut the deficit to one.

But, Tucson responded with two unanswered goals to put the game out of reach. Agozzino completed the hat trick at 8:41, and defenseman Max Szuber added his fourth goal of the season with 3:40 remaining.

Special teams and goaltending made the difference, as Tucson went 2-for-4 on the power play while holding Abbotsford to just one goal on six attempts.

Roadrunners goaltender Matthew Villalta stopped 30 shots for his sixth win of the year and the 55th of his Tucson career. With the victory, he passed Ivan Prosvetov for second on the franchise's all-time wins list and is now 11 shy of Adin Hill's record.

Ben McCartney, Sammy Walker and Austin Poganski also added assists for Tucson.

NOTABLES

Andrew Agozzino became the second Roadrunner to record a hat trick this season and first since Daniil But (11/8 vs Coachella Valley).

It was Agozzino's second hat trick of his Roadrunners career and first since Mar. 15, 2025 vs. San Jose.

With his assist, Ben McCartney passed former Roadrunner Lane Pederson for fourth all-time on the franchise's all-time points list (125).

Max Szuber played in his 150th career AHL game.

The Roadrunners' three-goal third period matched a team season high for goals in a single period. It was the third time the team has done so this season and first since 11/2 at Iowa.

It was the second time Tucson has scored three goals in the final frame this season and first since 11/2 at Iowa.

The Roadrunners' two power-play goals matched a team season high for power-play goals in a game. It was the fourth time the team has done so this season and first since 11/2 at Iowa. It was the fifth time they have done so this season and first since 11/8 vs Coachella Valley.

Defenseman Max Szuber scored his fourth goal of the season on Friday, which leads all Roadrunners defensemen. (Kate Dibilidox / Tucson Roadrunners)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Tucson produced the game's first quality chance just over five minutes in when Michal Kunc carried the puck into the Abbotsford zone and fed a wide-open Ryan McGregor in the slot, but his one-timer was turned aside by Canucks goaltender Aku Koskenvuo.

Abbotsford countered with pressure on the game's first power play of the day after a Tucson boarding call at 7:25, but Villalta stopped all three shots he faced to keep it scoreless.

The Roadrunners earned their first man-advantage just past the midway point of the period, but the Canucks' penalty kill suppressed Tucson's power play and kept the home side off the board.

Abbotsford then received two more power plays in the final five minutes, and Villalta turned away all five shots he faced to keep the game tied 0-0 heading into intermission. He finished with 17 saves in the period.

SECOND PERIOD

Owen Allard created Tucson's first look of the period at 3:12, breaking into the zone down the left wing before Koskenvuo turned aside his wrist shot from the left circle. Three minutes later, the Roadrunners had another prime chance when Perunovich led a two-on-one with Kunc. Perunovich dropped the puck back, and Kunc drove towards the net, but Koskenvuo made a sliding pad save to keep it scoreless.

Both teams traded power plays late in the frame. After Tucson killed Abbotsford's fourth man-advantage, the Roadrunners drew a cross-checking call on Danila Klimovich with 1:20 remaining and converted. With six seconds left, Agozzino beat Koskenvuo with a wrister from the low left circle that rang off the far post and in to give Tucson a 1-0 lead at the break.

The goal capped a far cleaner period for Tucson, which committed just one penalty and allowed only nine shots - half of Abbotsford's first-period total.

THIRD PERIOD

Tucson opened the final frame on the power play after Abbotsford's Mackenzie MacEachern was called for cross-checking just 25 seconds in. The Roadrunners capitalized a minute later when But banked a pass off the boards to Agozzino, who rifled a slap shot top shelf from the left circle to extend the lead to 2-0 at 1:25.

The Canucks answered with a power-play goal of their own at 6:36, as Jonathan Lekkerimäki hammered a one-timer from the low left circle to cut Abbotsford's deficit in half.

Tucson quickly regrouped and clamped down defensively, holding Abbotsford without a shot for the next 10:15. During that stretch, the Roadrunners added two unanswered goals to put the game away.

Agozzino completed the hat trick at 8:41, driving towards the crease and tucking in a loose rebound to push the lead to 3-1.

With 3:40 remaining, Szuber sealed it by blasting a point shot through Koskenvuo's pads to make it 4-1 and put the game out of reach.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners close out the homestand on Saturday in the series finale against the Canucks at 7 p.m. AZT at Tucson Arena. Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app and watch on AHLtv on FloHockey.







