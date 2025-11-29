Checkers Trounce Toronto to Run Point Streak to Seven

Published on November 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Checkers put on a show for a packed post-Thanksgiving crowd on Friday, mauling the Marlies 5-1 to run their point streak to seven games.

Riese Gaber opened the scoring with a seeing-eye snipe early on in regulation, and while Toronto would even the score less than four minutes later, the Checkers would quickly wrestle back control of the game and not relent.

Brett Chorske reclaimed the lead for Charlotte just ahead of the first buzzer, then Gracyn Sawchyn knocked in a loose puck on the man advantage 79 seconds into the second to extend it. That was the start of a middle-period explosion for the home side, as Sandis Vilmanis found the back of the net through some chaos in front minutes later and Chorske finished off a slick passing play for his second of the night late in the frame.

With a staggering 5-1 lead and 20 minutes to play, the Checkers locked down for the third period. The home team outshot the visitors 14-3 in the third and Cooper Black stood tall between the pipes as the Checkers coasted to a convincing win over their neighbors to the north.

QUOTES

Coach Geordie Kinnear on Brett Chorske's line in this game

I think if you look at that line, Chorske is a first-year player, and (Vilmanis) and Steeves, I thought they had a good week of practice. When you have good work during the week, it usually translates to a good night. They had a good night. I thought overall, we got to our agenda. There might have been a spurt in the second period for 10-15 minutes that I didn't love, but we got to it in the last five minutes and it carried over into the third.

Kinnear on the secret to the team's penalty kill

Just the experience. A lot of young killer, and then today you get Studnicka back which gives us a little bit more depth. To be honest, with a young group killing penalties, when you're coachable and trainable and you work at it, usually good things happen. Chorske and Villy watched a lot last year and I know they wanted some of those minutes, now they're getting those minutes. Credit to them. They're students of the game.

Kinnear on Jack Studnicka coming back to the lineup

Just another experienced guy that can play 200 feet. He can produce at both ends, which you really like. He's another centerman, another penalty killer and can play on the power play. We're excited for him to come back, because I know as an athlete it's terrible watching your teammates play when you want to be out there. He was itching to get back.

Brett Chorske on his line

I thought were just on the same page. We had a really good practice together and I think were just in sync. We kind of know what each other's habits are now and are getting more comfortable with the chemistry and everything. Just a lot of chatter on the bench with things we see and everything like that. I thought it was good.

Chorske on Studnica returning to the lineup

He's a huge part of our team. When a guy like that goes out you miss him a lot, and I know that he was having a hard time away from the guys too. You're happy to see a guy like that get back in and contribute like that. He's one of our best players so it's huge for us.

Chorske on the penalty kill

All four guys are on the same page and we like to be aggressive and pick our spots where we can be offensive and make some plays. They have a five-forward unit over there, so we thought we could exploit some things there. They're a good team over there, and a lot of pre-scout goes into it to see their tendencies and everything. Geordie lays it all out and we just have to go out there and perform.

Chorske on the team's recent success

We're kind of playing like we were at the end of last year. It takes a little bit when we have a bunch of new guys in the group, but our system is starting to come together and everyone is starting to buy in more, which is huge. Just trust each other and when five guys are playing the same way, it makes it really easy to roll four lines and contribute every night.

NOTES

The Checkers have extended their point streak to seven games (6-0-1-0) ... This was Chorske's first multi-goal game of his pro career and the three points are a career high ... This was Trevor Carrick's first multi-point game of the season ... Studnicka returned from injury after being out since Oct. 25 ... Vilmanis set a career high with three points on the night ... This is the third time this season that the Checkers have scored at least five goals ... The Checkers have killed each of their last 14 times shorthanded ... Cooper Black has won each of his last five starts and is tied for the AHL lead in wins ... Ludvig Jansson, Mitch Vande Sompel, Ryan McAllister, Liam McLinskey, Eamon Powell, Kai Schwindt, Mikulas Hovorka, Tyler Motte and Louis Domingue were the scratches for Charlotte







American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.