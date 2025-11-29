Iowa Opens Weekend Set at Grand Rapids with 3-2 Loss

Published on November 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Iowa Wild opened a weekend set at Van Andel Arena with a narrow 3-2 loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday night. Nicolas Aubé-Kubel and Gerry Mayhew scored for Iowa while William Rousseau stopped 26 shots in his first AHL game of the season.

Justin Holl cleaned up a rebound and tapped a puck into an empty cage 8:24 into the game to put Grand Rapids ahead 1-0.

Eduards Tralmaks hammered a one-timer through Rousseau on the power play at 14:25 to double the advantage.

The Wild responded nine seconds later when Aubé-Kubel picked up a face-off win by Riley Heidt and streaked down the right wing before firing a shot under Carter Gylander (28 saves).

Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 15-5 in the opening frame.

Iowa tied the game on the man advantage 5:33 into the second period. After David Spacek broke up a Grand Rapids rush, Ben Gleason carried the puck the length of the ice and found Mayhew on the backdoor.

John Leonard gave the Griffins the lead for good with a backhand past the blocker of Rousseau at 8:05.

Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 22-18 through two periods.

The Wild recorded 12 shots in the final 20 minutes but could not solve Gylander for a third time.

Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 30-29. The Wild finished 1-for-6 with the man advantage while the Griffins went 1-for-1 on the power play.

Iowa and Grand Rapids face off at Van Andel Arena on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 3 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365 .  

Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.







American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.