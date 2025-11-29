T-Birds Storm Back to Victory Behind 6 Unanswered Goals in Bridgeport

Published on November 28, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds gather following a goal

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds gather following a goal(Springfield Thunderbirds)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (5-10-2-1) picked themselves off the mat and rattled off six unanswered goals to erase a three-goal margin and double up the Bridgeport Islanders (6-10-1-1) by a final score of 6-3 on Friday afternoon inside Total Mortgage Arena.

The Islanders' pattern of strong first periods continued in this contest, as it took just four minutes for Julien Gauthier and Matt Maggio to each tally goals off of rebounds near Vadim Zherenko's goal crease to give Bridgeport a lightning-fast 2-0 advantage. Bridgeport had entered Friday's game with an Atlantic Division-best 22 first-period tallies.

Unfortunately for the T-Birds, Bridgeport showed no signs of slowing down, with former Springfield centerman Matthew Highmore adding to the Islander lead at 7:20, filling the center lane and snapping home a wrister after a slick centering pass from young defenseman Luke Rowe. The Islanders outpaced the T-Birds on the shot board by a 15-5 margin in the first.

Despite the shaky opening period, the Thunderbirds refused to back down, and Matt Luff began the T-Birds turnaround at 5:13 of the second, pushing a one-time pass from Matthew Peca over the shoulder of Marcus Hogberg, cutting the Bridgeport lead to 3-1.

The Thunderbirds' forecheck stayed diligent and at 14:43, Juraj Pekarcik rewarded the effort with a point-blank finish off a centering feed from Chris Wagner, cutting the margin to 3-2.

Hugh McGing then sacrificed himself for the greater good, taking a high-stick to the face to earn a four-minute Springfield power play late in the period. On the ensuing advantage, Alek Kaskimaki produced a carbon-copy power play goal from the left circle, nearly identical to the man-advantage goal he scored Wednesday night, to beat Hogberg and create a 3-3 tie after 40 minutes.

After Springfield's league-best and perfect road penalty kill (27-for-27) got much of a Bridgeport penalty dispatched early in the third, Wagner took matters into his own hands, beating Hogberg on a shorthanded breakaway at 3:07, vaulting the T-Birds to their first lead, 4-3.

The Walpole native still was not finished, and at the 7:00 mark, Wagner parked himself at the edge of the blue paint to deflect a Marc-Andre Gaudet slapper past Hogberg to give Springfield insurance and a 5-3 advantage.

At the other end, Zherenko locked things down after the early Bridgeport burst, stopping all 17 shots he saw in the final 40 minutes en route to his third win of the season. Michael Buchinger added an empty-netter for good measure to close the scoring, with Zherenko picking up an assist on the T-Birds' sixth unanswered tally of the day.

The T-Birds look for a fourth straight win as they complete a busy Thanksgiving week slate on Saturday, as they host the Islanders at 6:05 p.m. for Hockey Fights Cancer Night inside the Thunderdome.

Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.