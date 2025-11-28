Ads Home Game Postponed from Saturday to Sunday

Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that because of the pending winter storm they have moved their home game against Rockford originally scheduled for Saturday night at 6 pm to Sunday, November 30th at 4 pm.

Fans who have tickets for Saturday's game can use them on Sunday with no further action required.

"This major snow event for our community is going to make travel very difficult for fans, staff, players and officials coming to and leaving historic Panther Arena on Saturday, so we've made the decision to move the game against the IceHogs to Sunday at 4 pm. The decision is a unique circumstance, as the first significant storm of the season, and is one we take very seriously. Be safe and we'll see you on Sunday!"







