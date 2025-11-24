Admirals Host Food Drives Wednesday, Saturday
Published on November 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will host food drives at their games this week on Wednesday, November 26th and Saturday, November 29th at Panther Arena Both Food drives will benefit NourishMKE.
Fans who bring in a non-perishable food item(s) will receive a voucher good for a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer good for any Admirals game between November 26th and January 8th, courtesy of Modern Woodmen.
Founded in 1978 as Friedens Food Pantries, Nourish MKE is one of the largest, most respected, and longest continually operating food pantries in Milwaukee. NourishMKE runs on the choice model, allowing shoppers to select the food they need for their family, similar to a typical grocery store experience. They feature four locations in the Milwaukee arena and offer home delivery to eight area zip codes.
