Phantoms Announce More Promotions and Giveaways

Published on November 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are turning up the excitement with a new round of promotions, theme nights, and exclusive giveaways set to take place throughout the second half of the 2025-26 season!

Building on an already packed promotional calendar, the team is bringing fans even more excitement, fun, and collectible items designed to make gamedays at PPL Center unforgettable.

It all begins on January 17 when the Phantoms and founding partner Air Products team up once again for Air Products Night. In celebration of the organization's support and deep connection to the region, fans can also take part in a Ramen Drive to give back to the local community.

Then on February 14, bundle up and stay warm as the chase for the gold heats up! The first 5,000 fans will take home an Adult Knit Hat presented by Pepsi, as the stars take to the international stage during Winter Games Weekend. Fans can expect a night full of energy, celebration, and Olympic-inspired entertainment.

Embrace the excitement of the squared circle as Wrestling Night takes over PPL Center on April 11. From the ring to the rink, experience a night of slams and surprises featuring appearances from live local wrestling talent in collaboration with LVAC while gearing up for the main event as the Phantoms square off in a heavyweight showdown with the Bridgeport Islanders.

The fun continues the following day on April 12 with the annual Kid's Takeover game. School's out for the weekend, and the kids are running the show throughout the afternoon when the Phantoms host the Cleveland Monsters in the final home game of the regular season. To mark the occasion, the first 2,500 children ages 14 and under will now receive a Phantoms Lunchbox presented by Capital Blue Cross.

Don't miss a moment of the action! Grab your tickets now and score limited-edition items.

PHANTOMS REMAINING 2025-26 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE:

Saturday, November 29, 2025 (7:05) - Gritty Night

Saturday, December 6, 2025 (7:05) - meLVin's Holiday Party + meLVin Youth Knit Hat Giveaway presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, now part of Jefferson Health (2,500, ages 14-and-under)

Saturday, December 20, 2025 (7:05) - Teddy Bear Toss presented by Big Woody's

Sunday, December 28, 2025 (3:05) - Post-Game Autographs presented by NJM Insurance

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 (3:05) - New Year's Eve

Saturday, January 17, 2026 (7:05) - Air Products Night + Ramen Drive

Sunday, February 1, 2026 (3:05) - meLVin Youth Jersey Giveaway (2,500, ages 14-and-under)

Saturday, February 14, 2026 (7:05) - Winter Games Weekend + Adult Knit Hat Giveaway presented by Pepsi (5,000)

Sunday, February 15, 2026 (3:05) - Winter Games Weekend + Post-Game Photos presented by NJM Insurance

Sunday, March 1, 2026 (3:05) - meLVin's Birthday Party

Friday, March 27, 2026 (7:05) - Hockey is for Everyone

Saturday, April 4, 2026 (7:05) - Star Wars Night

Saturday, April 11, 2026 (7:05) - Wrestling Night

Sunday, April 12, 2026 (3:05) - Kids Takeover + Phantoms Lunchbox Giveaway presented by Capital Blue Cross (2,500, ages 14-and-under)







American Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.