Blue Jackets Sign Monsters Defenseman Brendan Smith to NHL Contract

Published on November 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that Columbus signed defenseman Brendan Smith to a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract with the Blue Jackets for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. In 11 appearances for Cleveland this year, Smith posted 0-1-1 with eight penalty minutes. In 32 appearances for the NHL's Dallas Stars last season, Smith, who participated in Columbus' 2025 Training Camp on a tryout basis, posted 1-5-6 with 33 penalty minutes.

A 6'2", 201 lb., left-shooting native of Mimico, ON, Smith, 36, was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the first round (27th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. In 726 career NHL appearances for Detroit, the New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, and Dallas spanning parts of 14 seasons from 2011-25, Smith logged 39-105-144 with 787 penalty minutes and added 27-62-89 with 279 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 174 career AHL appearances for the Grand Rapids Griffins, Hartford Wolf Pack, and Cleveland spanning parts of five seasons from 2010-13, 2017-18, and 2025-26. Smith was also named to the 2010-11 AHL All-Rookie Team.

Prior to his professional career, Smith contributed 26-61-87 with 177 penalty minutes and a +16 rating in 95 career NCAA appearances for the University of Wisconsin spanning three seasons from 2007-10. In 2009-10, Smith was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award and was named to the WCHA's First All-Star Team and the NCAA (West) First All-American Team. That season, Smith also claimed WCHA Defensive Player of the Year honors.







