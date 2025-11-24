Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 8

Published on November 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign open a five-game homestand this Friday night as the Reign enter week eight of the season with a 10-6-1 record after picking up a pair of 3-2 victories over Bakersfield this past weekend.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Nov. 28 vs. Henderson | 7:00 p.m. (PST)

Sunday, Nov. 30 vs. Texas | 5:00 p.m. (PST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Nov. 21

ONT (3) vs. BAK (2)

The Reign led 2-0 after the first period on and 3-0 after two periods as both goals for Bakersfield came with less than three minutes to play in the contest. Kenny Connors notched a Gordie Howe Hat-Trick while Jared Wright scored a goal and picked up a fighting major. Koehn Ziemmer joined the party with a fight as well while Taylor Ward scored the Reign's first goal of the night and Andre Lee finished with two assists. The 56 combined penalty minutes were the most in an Ontario game this season as the Reign outshot the Condors 24-17 as Pheonix Copley made 15 saves.

Saturday, Nov. 22

ONT (3) at BAK (2) OT

Jared Wright scored at 2:53 of overtime on his 23rd birthday helping the Reign to a come from behind victory after trailing 2-0 after the first period. It was the first victory for Ontario when trailing after the first period this season (1-4-0) as they allowed their first shots in a period this season, three in the third frame, while the 15 in the game tied for a season low. Taylor Ward scored on the power-play early in the second period for his team leading ninth goal of the year while Cole Guttman tied the game with a four-on-four score with six minutes left in the middle stanza. Joe Hicketts dropped the gloves in the second period for his first fighting major of the season. The Reign outshot the Condors 34-15 as Isaiah Saville made 13 saves.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Colorado Eagles (18GP, 13-4-0-1, 27pts, 0.750%)

2. San Jose Barracuda (17GP, 10-5-1-1, 22pts, 0.647%)

3. Calgary Wranglers (19GP, 10-7-2-0, 22pts, 0.579%)

4. Ontario Reign (17GP, 10-6-1-0, 21pts, 0.618%)

5. Henderson Silver Knights (16GP, 9-6-1-0, 19pts, 0.594%)

6. Coachella Valley Firebirds (16GP, 8-5-3-0, 19pts, 0.594%)

7. Bakersfield Condors (17GP, 7-6-4-0, 18pts, 0.529%)

8. San Diego Gulls (16GP, 6-5-5-0, 17pts, 0.531%)

9. Tucson Roadrunners (16GP, 7-7-2-0, 16pts, 0.500%)

10. Abbotsford Canucks (18GP, 3-12-1-2, 9pts, 0.250%)

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

#1 Erik Portillo (5-1-1, 2.26, .915) was injured on 11/12 and has missed three straight games.

#7 Kyle Burroughs (8GP, 1-1-2, +4, 4PIMS) has played eight games since making his season debut on Nov. 4. He recorded an assist on Saturday while recording a season high four shots on Friday.

#8 Martin Chromiak (17GP, 6-6-12, +1, 6 PIMS) has a four-game point streak (1-3-4) after recording an assist on Friday and Saturday. He leads Ontario with four power-play goals and six points while he is second in the AHL in man advantage goals.

#10 Otto Salin (10GP, 1-0-1, -1, 6PIMS) played both games last weekend after being a healthy scratch in the previous three games.

#13 Koehn Ziemmer (10GP, 1-3-4, +1, 9PIMS) has played seven straight games after being a healthy scratch in seven of the first 10 games. He picked up his first career fighting major on Friday.

#14 Akil Thomas (17GP, 4-9-13, -4, 2PIMS) was held point-less Saturday as his four-game point streak (1-3-4) snapped. He has a point in six of his last eight games (2-6-8).

#17 Kenny Connors (17GP, 4-7-11, +13, 13PIMS) leads all AHL rookies with a +13 rating is second among all skaters. He was held point-less Saturday as his four-game point streak and assist streak (2-4-6) snapped. He picked up his first career fighting major Friday and tied a personal best with four shots Saturday.

#19 Kiril Kirasnov (17GP, 0-2-2, +3, 0PIMS)

#21 Glenn Gawdin (17GP, 3-8-11, -1, 18PIMS) has just two goals in his last 12 games but has five points (2-3-5) in his last six games.

#22 Kaleb Lawrence (2GP, 0-1-1, +2, 0PIMS) has missed 15 straight games with an injury.

#24 Angus Booth (7GP, 0-1-1, +2, 6PIMS) missed the first six games of the season due to injury. He played two games before being sidelined with injury again for the next four games. He has played in five straight games since.

#26 Andre Lee (17GP, 5-8-13, 0, 6PIMS) has four points (2-2-4) in his last three games and six points (2-4-6) in his last six games.

#27 Joe Hicketts (17GP, 2-7-9, -2, 23PIMS) picked up his first fighting major of the season on Saturday. He has four points (1-3-4) in his last seven games but no points in his last four games.

#29 Pheonix Copley (8GP, 3-5-0, 3.60, .871) made 15 saves on Friday in his first home appearance of the year.

#34 Taylor Ward (17GP, 9-3-12, -2, 13PIMS) has goals in back-to-back games, the third time this season he has scored in at least two straight games. He has three goals in his last five games and is tied for third in the AHL with nine.

#37 Jacob Doty (8GP, 0-1-1, +1, 16PIMS) has missed seven straight games with an injury.

#45 Jack Millar (13GP, 0-2-2, +2, 7PIMS) has missed four straight games with an injury.

#46 Kenta Isogai (2GP, 0-0-0, 0, 0PIMS) made his AHL debut on Friday and recorded a shot on Saturday.

#47 Jack Hughes (14GP, 1-4-5, 0, 12PIMS) has two assists in his last eight games and no points in his last four games.

#55 Jakub Dvořák (12GP, 2-1-3, +7, 4PIMS) was a healthy scratch on Friday and Saturday.

#58 Samuel Bolduc (16GP, 4-2-6, -3, 12PIMS) is pointless in his last eight games after tallying six points (4G, 2A) in his previous five games.

#71 Francesco Pinelli (15GP, 2-6-8, +1, 10PIMS) has missed the last two games with an injury.

#78 Jared Wright (17GP, 5-1-6, +11, 7PIMS) is tied for second among AHL rookies with a +11 rating which is tied for fourth among all skaters. He has game winning goals in back-to-back contests and four points (3-1-4) in his last five games. He picked up his first career fight on Friday and has yet to finish a game with a minus rating.

#81 Cole Guttman (17GP, 3-5-8, +1, 14PIMS) has five points (2-3-5) in his last six games after starting the season with three (1-2-3) in the first 11 games.

#86 Aatu Jämsen (17GP, 4-4-8, -5, 4PIMS) has no points in his last two games after tallying four points (1G, 3A) in his previous five games.

* #91 Logan Brown and #95 John Parker-Jones have not appeared in a game this season.

TEAM NOTES

RECORD: (10-6-1-0)

Have won 4 of their last 6 games 4 straight one-goal games and 6 of their last 8 games determined by one score.

HOME: (5-1-1-0)

Have won 3 straight which were both one-goal contests Scored first in each game Play 5 straight on home ice after playing just 3 of last 13 games at Toyota Arena.

AWAY: (5-5-0-0)

Have played 10 of their last 13 games on the road Snapped a 2-game losing streak with win on Saturday.

GOALS FOR: 7th (57, 3.35)

Have scored 3 goals in 3 straight games Have 3 or more goals in 12 of 17 games posting a 9-2-1 record Scored 2 goals in the first period on Friday after being held to just 2 goals in the first period over their previous 6 games Have a second period goal in 10 straight Did not score a third period goal this past weekend.

GOALS AGAINST: 14th (48, 2.82)

Held Bakersfield to just 2 goals in each game over the weekend Have allowed 3 or fewer goals in 12 of 17 games posting a 9-2-0 record Prior to the weekend had allowed three or more in 4 of their previous 5 games Have not allowed a goal in the second period in 3 straight games.

SHOTS FOR: 28th (25.94)

Recorded 34 shots on Saturday after being held to under 30 in 4 straight games Outshot Bakersfield in both games but have been outshot in 10 of 17 games Recorded 16 shots in the second period on Saturday tying a period high.

SHOTS AGAINST: 6TH (26.24)

Held Bakersfield to 17 shots Friday and 15 Saturday The 15 shots tied for a season low while the 2 surrendered in the third period Saturday was a period low Have held opponent to under 30 in 6 of last 8 games.

POWER-PLAY: 19TH (13/74, 17.6%)

Have had the second most power-play opportunities in the league Went 0-for-7 on Friday and 1-for-5 on Saturday Have a power-play goal in 2 of their last 3 games (4-for-17) after going (0-for-8) in their previous 3 games.

PENALTY KILL: 26TH (40/31, 78.4%)

10th fewest penalized team in the AHL averaging just 11.65 minutes per game Went 3-for-4 on Friday and 2-for-2 on Saturday 18-for-20 over their last 7 games after allowing a power-play goal in the previous 3 straight (5-for-8).

OTHER NOTEABLE NUGGETS

Ontario handed Bakersfield their first home loss of the season on Saturday The Reign are 8-0-1 when leading after two periods and 6-1-0 when tied after the first period Ontario is 5-2-1 in one-goal games The Reign are 3-1 in overtime having won 3 straight.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Taylor Ward (9)

Assists: Akil Thomas (9)

Points: Andre Lee, Akil Thomaas (13)

Plus/Minus: Kenny Connors (+13)

PIMS: Joe Hicketts (23)

PPGS: Martin Chromiak (4)

Shots: Taylor Ward (39)

Wins: Erik Portillo (5)

GAA: Erik Portillo (2.26)

SV%: Erik Portillo (.915)

