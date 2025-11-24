Scooter Brickey Reassigned to Wheeling

Published on November 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned defenseman Scooter Brickey to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Brickey, 26, has appeared in seven games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, picking up one assist. All 44 of his career AHL games have been as a member of the Penguins, starting at the end of 2023-24 campaign. Brickey has earned five assists in that time.

Prior to joining Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Brickey enjoyed a five-year collegiate career split between Western Michigan University and Ohio State University. The right-hand shot blueliner from Port Huron, Michigan led the Buckeye with 13 goals in 2023-24, which was also good for second among the nation's defensemen.

In 136 career NCAA games, Brickley amassed 50 points (19G-31).

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Nov. 26 against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is slated for 7:00 p.m. at Giant Center.

The Penguins' next home contest is on Black Friday, Nov. 28, when they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. It also serves as another 28/22 News Fan Control Friday, featuring $2 beers on sale from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. courtesy of Coors Light and postgame player autographs presented by Northeast Music Center. Game time for the Pens and Phantoms will be 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

