Penguins Fall to Wolf Pack, 5-2

Published on November 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Hartford Wolf Pack, 5-2, on Friday night at PeoplesBank Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (12-4-1-0) dominated pace, possession and shots through the first 28 minutes of play. However, unable to build more than a one-goal lead, the Penguins were left stunned by four unanswered Wolf Pack goals across the second and third periods.

The Wolf Pack were under siege early, but still managed to earn the night's first goal. Derrick Pouliot took advantage of a turnover in the Penguins' zone and launched a shot to the back of the net at 11:37 of the opening frame.

Owen Pickering responded less than three minutes later, blasting in a clapper at the end of an unrelenting shift.

By the end of the first period, the Penguins had garnered a season-high 22 shots on goal while limiting the Wolf Pack to only six bids. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton rattled off the first four shots of the second period as well, one of which was a man-advantage marker by Rafaël Harvey-Pinard that gave the team a 2-1 lead.

Hartford's run of four-straight goals started at 8:18 of the second stanza, when Trey Fix-Wolansky converted on a breakaway. Five minutes later, Anton Blidh tipped in a point shot to put the Wolf Pack back on top, 3-2.

Brett Berard slammed home a rebound with under seven minutes left to play, followed by Adam Sýkora delivering the final blow with 4:25 remaining.

Wolf Pack rookie Callum Tung recorded an AHL career-high 31 saves in the win. Penguins netminder Filip Larsson posted 14 saves.

