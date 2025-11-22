Terry and Islanders Stun Americans with Comeback Victory in 5-4 Win

Published on November 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







Rochester, NY - The Bridgeport Islanders rolled into Upstate New York to battle the North Division's Rochester Americans in a rematch from last Saturday night in Bridgeport. The first of back-to-back games away from home, the Islanders did their best to set the tone and begin the weekend with a couple more points in a tightly contested Atlantic Division. During the game, the Islanders, who were down by three goals, roared back to tie the contest in the final period and then win the game with a late Chris Terry goal in his 899th AHL game in a 5-4 decision.

In the first period, the Americans struck first after Carson Meyer's wrist shot from between the circles beat Marcus Hogberg off the post and into the care at 4:29 putting the Islanders down 1-0. Later, the Amerks added to their lead when Oliver Nadeau's shot sailed through traffic and into the Islanders cage at 9:01. This put Bridgeport down, 2-0.

During the middle frame, Riley Fiddler-Schultz made it 3-0 after he potted home a rebound at 4:43 putting Bridgeport down 3-0. The Islanders got onto the board after a powerplay goal was scored by Joey Larson for his 8th of the season at 5:36 assisted by Cole McWard which was followed by another Islanders goal from Marc Gatcomb at 10:18. It was his 4th of the season, and the game was 3-2.

The teams headed to the final period of regulation; Graham Slaggert retrieved a two-goal lead for Rochester at 1:50 finishing an odd-man rush. Adam Beckman brought the game closer when his wrister went off the post and in behind goalie Topias Leinonen at 4:01 for his 6th of the season making it a 4-3 game. Matthew Maggio tied the game with his 2nd goal of the season as his shot hit the goalie and just rolled past the goal line at 11:54 bringing the game to a 4-4 score. Later, with only 36 seconds left in the game, Chris Terry won the game with a late goal as his shot hit the back of the net giving the Isles a 5-4 victory.

The Islanders head to Syracuse to take on the Crunch tomorrow night at 7:00 PM on the road before returning to Total Mortgage Arena on Friday, November 28th against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Great seats are still available. Visit www.bridgeportislanders.com for more information.







American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.