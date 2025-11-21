Blues Assign F Alexandre Texier to T-Birds

SPRINGFIELD, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have assigned forward Alexandre Texier to their AHL team, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Texier has recorded one assist and two penalty minutes in eight games with the Blues this season. Overall, the St. Martin D'heres, France, native has accumulated 91 points (40 goals, 51 assists) and 94 penalty minutes in 240 career NHL regular-season games.

The T-Birds return home on Friday, Nov. 21 for the annual Mayflower Marathon Kickoff as they host the Utica Comets at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

