Frantic Finish Falls Short for Condors
Published on November 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (7-6-3, 17pts) comeback fell short, 3-2, by the Ontario Reign (9-6-1, 19pts) on Friday. It snapped a streak of six straight games with at least three goals scored.
Ontario scored twice in the first on goals from Taylor Ward and Kyle Connors. Bakersfield killed off three first period power plays, but trailed 2-0 after one.
The Reign extended the lead to 3-0 in the second on a Jared Wright partial breakaway. The Condors killed off two power plays in the period and were successful on five penalty kills through 40 minutes.
Riley Stillman, Matt Copponi, and Max Jones each fought in the third period. Viljami Marjala (3rd) broke the shutout late in the third. He has 12 points (3g-9a) in his last 12 games. The Condors pulled within one on an ensuing power play on Quinn Hutson's eighth of the year to make it 3-2 with under two minutes left. However, the team could not find an equalizer. Isaac Howard assisted on both goals and has six points (2g-4a) in three games.
Connor Clattenburg was recalled earlier in the day and is expected to make his NHL debut with Edmonton in Florida tomorrow. He will become the 24th player since 2015 to make his NHL debut with Edmonton from Bakersfield.
Tonight was game 1000 behind an AHL bench for associate coach Keith McCambridge (St. John's, Manitoba, Hartford, Bakersfield) and game 700 in the AHL for captain Seth Griffith (Providence, Toronto, Rochester, Manitoba, Bakersfield)
UP NEXT
The Condors and Reign head north for Princess Night in Condorstown on Saturday at 7 p.m.
