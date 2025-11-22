IceHogs Stun Stars in Overtime

Published on November 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars' Antonio Stranges battles Rockford IceHogs' Taige Harding, Ethan Del Mastro, and Brett Seney

(Texas Stars, Credit: Logan Faust) Texas Stars' Antonio Stranges battles Rockford IceHogs' Taige Harding, Ethan Del Mastro, and Brett Seney(Texas Stars, Credit: Logan Faust)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, lost 4-3 in overtime to the Rockford IceHogs on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, despite carrying a 2-0 lead into the third period.

Texas got off to a quick start in its first home game in 13 days. Halfway through the first frame, Tommy Bergsland received a pass at the right point from Matthew Seminoff, then fed Antonio Stranges for a backdoor tap-in goal to put the Stars up 1-0.

As the defense tightened up for both teams throughout the second, Curtis McKenzie found a breakthrough with two minutes to go. The Texas captain rushed down the right wing, snapping a wrist shot past Drew Commesso to double the Stars lead. The physical play picked up at the end of the second, with the Stars still on top 2-0 after 40 min.

Rockford started their comeback attempt early in the third period as they took advantage of a Stars penalty. Just over four minutes into the frame, Nick Lardis ripped a shot from the point which found its way past Remi Poirier to get the IceHogs on the board. Texas was sent to the box again just five minutes later. Lardis was not done as his one-timer from the right wing tied the game 2-2.

Texas earned a power play with under four minutes remaining. Joey Anderson stole the puck, glided down the right side, feeding a cutting Nolan Allan in the crease to give Rockford the lead with under two minutes to go.

The Stars were not done as the final two minutes ticked down on the clock. Artem Shlaine found a loose puck through a maze of bodies in the crease to push it over the goal line and tie the game up 3-3.

An extra frame was needed in this one, and halfway through overtime Aidan Thompson scored the game-winning goal to secure the victory for Rockford.

Poirier had 25 saves in the loss for the Stars, and Commesso had 26 saves in the win for the IceHogs.

The Stars and IceHogs clash again Saturday night. The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.