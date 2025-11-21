Blues Assign D Hunter Skinner to T-Birds

Published on November 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds defenseman Hunter Skinner

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds defenseman Hunter Skinner(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have assigned defenseman Hunter Skinner to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Skinner, 24, made his NHL debut with the Blues on Nov. 14, 2025. The Wyandotte, Michigan, native has also dressed in 11 games with the Thunderbirds this season, logging two points (one goal, one assist) and four penalty minutes. Overall, Skinner has appeared in 214 career AHL regular-season games, totaling 58 points (17 goals, 41 assists) and 253 penalty minutes.

The T-Birds return home on Friday, Nov. 21 for the annual Mayflower Marathon Kickoff as they host the Utica Comets at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.