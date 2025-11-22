Griffins Suffer First Regulation Loss of Season to Checkers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins' unbeaten streak came to an end as they suffered their first regulation loss of the season 2-1 to the Charlotte Checkers at Van Andel Arena on Friday.

Despite the blemish to the Calder Cup runners-up, the Griffins' 11-1-0-1 record stood as its best start in franchise history and they remained the last team in North American pro hockey to lose in regulation. Grand Rapids' lone goal of the night came from Tyler Angel for his first of the season and as a Griffin.

The Checkers claimed a 1-0 lead in the first period when Michael Benning ripped a one-timer from the top of the zone past Sebastian Cossa 1:38 in. The Griffins' best opportunity came when Michael Brandsegg-Nygard picked up the puck at center ice and skated down on a breakaway. He passed it to Amadeus Lombardi on his left and ripped it toward Cooper Black, but the netminder deflected it out and kept Grand Rapids off the board with 6:18 remaining.

The Griffins outshot Charlotte 16-6 in the second slate, but Black stood tall in the crease and stopped the home team from putting a tally on the board. The Checkers claimed a two-goal lead with 10:26 to go when Colton Huard ripped the puck from the high slot past Cossa's right pad.

With 12:54 remaining in the final period, the Griffins lit the lamp when Angel carried the puck through the top of the zone and sent a wrister past Black, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Grand Rapids pulled Cossa for an extra attacker with 1:06 on the clock but failed to convert, which resulted in the home team's 2-1 loss.

Notes

*Eduards Tralmaks skated in his 100th AHL game.

Game Center

Charlotte 1 1 0 - 2

Grand Rapids 0 0 1 - 1

1st Period-1, Charlotte, Benning 1 (Steeves, Vilmanis), 1:38. Penalties-Steeves Clt (high-sticking), 7:58; Watson Gr (cross-checking), 14:57; Carrick Clt (hooking), 18:15.

2nd Period-2, Charlotte, Huard 3 (Foote, Gaber), 9:34. Penalties-served by McAllister Clt (delay of game (faceoff violation) - bench minor), 12:40; Livingstone Clt (tripping), 16:19.

3rd Period-3, Grand Rapids, Angle 1 7:06. Penalties-Livingstone Clt (tripping), 5:05; Benning Clt (holding), 7:45.

Shots on Goal-Charlotte 10-6-12-28. Grand Rapids 11-17-13-41.

Power Play Opportunities-Charlotte 0 / 1; Grand Rapids 0 / 6.

Goalies-Charlotte, Black 7-3-1 (41 shots-40 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 5-1-0 (28 shots-26 saves).

A-7,312

Three Stars

1. CLT Black (W, 40 saves) 2. GR Angel (goal) 3. CLT Benning (goal)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 11-1-0-1 (23 pts.) / Sat., Nov. 22 vs. Charlotte 7 p.m.

Charlotte: 9-4-1-0 (19 pts.) / Sat., Nov. 22 at Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

