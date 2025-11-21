Moose Run Streak to Five in Win over Chicago

Published on November 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (8-6-2-0) earned their fifth straight victory on Thursday night, taking a 2-1 win off the Chicago Wolves (7-5-3-0) at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 5-2 win over the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Center on Nov. 15.

Manitoba got off to a quick start in the first. Isaak Phillips buried his second goal of the season, sneaking a point shot past Wolves netminder Cayden Primeau, with helpers going to Nikita Chibrikov and Parker Ford, their first points in antlers this season. The Moose had a handful of opportunities to extend the lead, but it was the visitors who scored the game's second goal. Evan Vierling was in the right spot at the side of the net and tapped a loose puck into an open cage. Thomas Milic stopped the other four shots directed toward the Manitoba goal, while Primeau made 10 saves in the frame.

Danny Zhilkin restored Manitoba's one-goal lead 4:34 into the middle stanza. He lifted a backhand shot over a sprawling Primeau, scoring his fifth goal of the campaign. Neither team could add another marker to their side of the scoresheet, as Milic and Primeau both made 11 stops. Defenceman Dylan Anhorn led the way among all skaters with four shots through 40 minutes.

Chicago put the Moose on the back foot in the third with 13 shots on goal. Manitoba killed off the frame's only penalty, and Milic stood tall, stopping all 13 shots and securing a 2-1 win for the Moose.

Quotable

Moose goaltender Thomas Milic (click for full interview)

"We're finding ways to win, whether we are down or we are playing with the lead. So I think we're just learning every game as a team, and it'll help us keep winning more."

Statbook

Isaak Phillips had his first multi-point game of the season

Thomas Milic has won four straight starts

Danny Zhilkin has three goals in his past two games

The Moose penalty kill has turned away 20 of the past 21 power play opportunities against

