Game Preview: Condors at Reign, 7 p.m.

Published on November 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors and Ontario Reign meet for the first of eight times this season as the teams open a home-and-home series in the Inland Empire.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield won its sixth straight at home, 5-2 over the Calgary Wranglers, on Tuesday. Isaac Howard scored twice while Quinn Hutson (1g-2a) and Atro Leppanen (3a) each had three-point nights. Connor Ingram stopped 25 of 27 for the win.

HUTSON AT TOP OF THE CHARTS

Hutson has 12 points (5g-7a) in his last five games. Overall, his 15 points (7g-8a) on the season are tied for the AHL rookie scoring lead.

FILLING THE BACK OF THE NET

Roby Jarventie is tied for the team lead in goals with seven. After a multi-goal night on Saturday, Jarventie sealed the win on Tuesday with an empty-net marker.

POWERED UP

The Condors scored their 14th power play goal in 15 games on Tuesday. On the year the team is 6th on the man advantage at 25.5%.

JUST CALL HIM WILL

Viljami Marjala picked up an assist on Tuesday. On the season he has 14 points (2g-12a) in 14 games. He has 101 points (2g-9a) in his last 11 games.

WE LIKE IKE

Howard scored twice on Tuesday and has four points (2g-2a) in two games with the Condors. The reigning Hobey Baker Award winner as the top NCAA collegiate hockey player had three points (2g-1a) in 17 games with Edmonton to start the season.

LEPPY LETTING IT LOOSE

Leppanen is t-10th among d-men in scoring with 10 points (1g-9a) in 15 games. He's +3 in his last two games as well.

SAMMY SIZZLING

Josh Samanski had a goal and assist on Tuesday, his third multi-point game in his last five games.

MILESTONE MARKERS

Seth Griffith becomes the 92nd player in AHL history to play 700 games in the league. Additionally, associate coach Keith McCambridge coaches his 1,000th game behind the bench all-time.

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 7-0-2 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

HOME COOKIN'

Though they have struggled on the road, the Condors have been perfect at home (6-0), outscoring the opposition 27-15.

CONNOR GETTING COMFORTABLE

Connor Ingram has turned in back-to-back solid starts stopping 59/65 in going 1-0-1. Ingram stopped 25 of 27 on Tuesday in the victory over Calgary to even his record to .500.

REIGNY DAYS

Ontario also has 17 points through 15 games this season and is 4-1-1 on home ice. Goaltender Erik Portillo is 5-1-1 on the year with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

UP NEXT

The Condors are Reign head north for tomorrow's 7 p.m. game at Dignity Health Arena. It's Princess Night in Condorstown.

BAKERSFIELD @ ONTARIO

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m.

Toyota Arena, Ontario, Calif.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Click here to download and stay in the know all season long.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night.







American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.