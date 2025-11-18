Game Preview: Condors vs Wranglers, 6:30 p.m.

Published on November 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors and Wranglers face-off for the third of eight matchups this season. Bakersfield is 0-1-1 against Calgary, but is unbeaten at home (5-0-0) this season.

LOOKING BACK

On an eventful night in front of 7,200+ fans, the Condors picked up their fourth straight home win with a 6-3 victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Saturday. Roby Jarventie (2g) and Quinn Hutson (2g-1a) each had multi-goal games for the home side.

HUTSON HEATING UP

Hutson has nine points (4g-5a) in his last four games. Overall, his 12 points (6g-6a) on the season are tied for 6th in the AHL rookie scoring race.

ROBY DOUBLES DOWN

Jarventie's multi-goal game was his first as a Condor and the sixth in his AHL career. The 23-year old is tied with Hutson for the team lead in goals with six.

POWERED UP

The Condors scored their 13th power play goal in 14 games on Saturday. On the year the team is 8th on the man advantage at 24.5%.

JUST CALL HIM WILL

Viljami Marjala assisted on the Fin-to-Fin-to-Fin on Saturday. On the season he has 13 points (2g-11a) in 14 games. He has 10 points (2g-8a) in his last 10 games.

WE LIKE IKE

Isaac Howard had two assists in the first period of his AHL debut on Saturday. The reigning Hobey Baker Award winner as the top NCAA collegiate hockey player had three points (2g-1a) in 17 games with Edmonton to start the season.

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 6-0-2 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

HOME COOKIN'

Though they have struggled on the road, the Condors have been perfect at home (5-0), outscoring the opposition 22-13.

COMFORTABLE IN THE SIN BIN

Connor Clattenburg registered the second highest individual game penalty minute total in the team's AHL history with 26 on Saturday. He had two fighting majors in the game, but was allowed to stay in the contest thanks to rule 20.4 which states that if either major involves an opposing instigator penalty, the player shall not receive a game misconduct. He is second among rookies with 59 on the year and his five fighting majors tops all first-year players.

WEARING WRANGLERS

Calgary split a weekend series with Henderson over the weekend in Nevada. They sit second in the Pacific Division with 18 points through 16 games. Martin Frk has 13 points (7g-6a) in 16 games. William Stromgren paces the team with 12 assists.

UP NEXT

The Condors begin a home-and-home with Ontario on the road Friday at 7 p.m. Bakersfield hosts the Reign Saturday at 7 p.m. for Princess Night.

CONDORS vs WRANGLERS

PUCK DROP: 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: Taco Tuesday! Enjoy $2 tacos and $7 margaritas at the game.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night and who scores the first goal in the Kern County Public Works First Goal Fan Poll







American Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.