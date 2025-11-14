Game Preview: Condors at Gulls, 7 p.m.

Published on November 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Condors and Gulls renew a longstanding rivalry with the first of eight season matchups tonight.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield started slow and could not recover in a 6-3 loss at Coachella Valley on Tuesday. Quinn Hutson had two helpers and Viljami Marjala scored and added an assist.

HUTSON HEATING UP

Hutson followed up a three-point game on Saturday with another multi-point night on Tuesday in the desert. He is fourth among rookies in shots with 36 and t-12th in the rookie scoring race.

RHETT ON THE MONEY

Rookie Rhett Pitlick took over the team lead in goals with his fifth on Tuesday. He is t-8th among rookies in that department league wide.

POWERED UP

For the second time this season, the Condors scored multiple power play goals in a game. On the season the team is 9th in the AHL at 24.4%.

JUST CALL HIM WILL

Viljami Marjala scored his second goal of the season on Tuesday and added an assist, giving him 11 points (2g-9a) in 12 games. He has eight points (2g-6a) in his last eight games.

SCORING HAS BEEN THERE

The Condors are t-11th in the league, averaging 3.17 goals per contest.

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 5-0-1 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

ROAD WOES

The Condors are 1-5-2 on the road this season so far and are a -14 goal differential away from Dignity Health Arena.

A FINE RECORD IN AMERICA'S FINEST

Bakersfield is 16-7-3 overall against San Diego over the past five seasons and 9-3-1 at Pechanga Arena.

SEEING SAN DIEGO

Rookie Tim Walshe is t-3rd among rookies in scoring with 11 points (6g-5a) on the season. San Diego has points in three straight (2-0-1). They fell in Ontario in overtime last Saturday.

UP NEXT

The Condors return home to take on Coachella Valley for Youth Jersey Giveaway Night presented by 23ABC, HOT 94.1 FM, and SC Architect.

CONDORS @ GULLS

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m.

Pechanga Arena, San Diego, Calif.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey. To watch: click here

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

