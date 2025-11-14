Wolf Pack to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night this Saturday

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will host their annual 'Hockey Fights Cancer' game this Saturday, Nov. 15, at 6:00 p.m. against the Laval Rocket at PeoplesBank Arena.

The Wolf Pack will be wearing special warmup jerseys that will be auctioned off. These jerseys are 'Hockey Fights Cancer' themed, and all proceeds from the auction will benefit the American Cancer Society.

The auction will take place during the second intermission in the Atrium of PeoplesBank Arena. Fans who win a jersey will receive it following the game from that player and will have an opportunity to get the jersey signed and take a picture on the ice with the player.

#IFightFor signs will be available on the concourse for fans to fill out for the club's in-game light ceremony.

Hartford Hockey legend and former Hartford Whalers captain Kevin Dineen also returns to PeoplesBank Arena on Saturday night. Dineen will be signing autographs from 5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. behind section 107. Autograph sheets for fans will be available at the table. All ticketed fans in attendance are invited.

Dineen's appearance is presented by CTDOT.







