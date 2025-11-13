Wolf Pack Fall 3-2 to Bruins in Overtime

Published on November 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







PROVIDENCE, RI - The Hartford Wolf Pack rallied to tie the game late on Wednesday night but could not complete the comeback as they dropped a 3-2 decision in overtime to the Providence Bruins. The loss was the Wolf Pack's fifth in a row (0-2-3-0).

Dylan Garand was the story of the opening frame, as the Wolf Pack were outshot by a 15-5 margin. Garand denied all 15 bids from the Bruins, however, keeping the score 0-0 through 20 minutes.

The Bruins broke the ice 14:05 into the second period, as Joey Abate potted his first goal of the season. Jake Schmaltz sent a pass toward the net for Abate, who got a piece and tipped the puck by Garand to make it 1-0. The assist was Schmaltz's second of the season.

Just over four minutes later, at 18:38, Justin Dowling drew the Wolf Pack even with his third strike of the campaign.

Following a turnover by the Bruins, Adam Sýkora gained possession just inside the offensive blueline. He flipped a quick pass to Dowling, who sprinted in on a breakaway and beat Michael DiPietro to make it 1-1.

11:12 into the third period, Brett Berard was whistled for hooking. On their third power play of the night, the Bruins broke through to take a 2-1 lead. Riley Tufte fired a shot from the top of the right-wing circle that Patrick Brown tipped in front. The redirection was enough to beat Garand at 12:43.

The goal was Brown's sixth of the season.

Tufte took a penalty of his own at 17:27, as he was guilty of a hooking infraction. On the ensuing power play, the Wolf Pack elected to lift Garand and go with a six-on-four attack.

The move paid off.

Trey Fix-Wolansky let a shot go from the right-wing side that Dylan Roobroeck tipped in front. The puck got by DiPietro at 17:40, tying the game 2-2 and forcing overtime.

In the overtime period, Fabian Lysell cut down the left-wing side and maneuvered to the front of the net. There, he snapped a quick shot that beat Garand at 3:28 to give the Bruins the 3-2 victory.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, when the Rochester Americans come to town! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.







American Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.