Monsters Recall Forward Chongmin Lee from ECHL's Bloomington Bison

Published on November 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Monsters recalled forward Chongmin Lee from the ECHL's Bloomington Bison. In nine appearances for Bloomington this season, Lee posted 3-7-10 with eight penalty minutes and a +2 rating.

A 5'11", 187 lb. right-shooting native of Seoul, South Korea, Lee, 26, supplied 25-40-65 with 46 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 71 career ECHL appearances, all for Bloomington, spanning parts of the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. In 33 career appearances for HL Anyang in the Asia League spanning parts of two seasons from 2023-25, Lee registered 19-28-47 with 16 penalty minutes and a +49 rating and helped claim the 2023-24 Asia League Championship.

Prior to his professional career, Lee notched 22-40-62 with 56 penalty minutes in 134 career BCHL appearances for the Prince George Spruce Kings spanning parts of four seasons from 2016-20. Lee additionally represented South Korea at the 2021-22 and 2023-24 IIHF D1A World Championships and helped South Korea claim the Silver Medal at the 2024-25 IIHF D1B World Championship.







American Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2025

