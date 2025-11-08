Monsters Fall 2-1 to Bruins
Published on November 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Providence Bruins 2-1 on Friday night at Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 3-2-2-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Bruins took control of the first period with a shorthanded goal from Dans Locmelis at 16:57 and a marker from John Farinacci at 19:36 leaving the Monsters trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes. Roman Ahcan put Cleveland on the board with a shorthanded tally at 15:32 off a feed from Corson Ceulemans cutting the deficit to 2-1 going to the final period. Despite a strong push, the Monsters were held scoreless in the third period and fell by a final score of 2-1.
Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 23 saves in defeat while Providence's Michael DiPietro made 43 saves for the win.
The Monsters host a rematch with the Providence Bruins on Saturday, November 8, at 1:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 0 - - 1
PRO 2 0 0 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 44 0/3 2/2 11 min / 4 inf
PRO 25 0/2 3/3 13 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Fedotov L 23 2 2-2-2
PRO DiPietro W 43 1 6-0-0
Cleveland Record: 3-2-2-1, 6th North Division
Providence Record: 9-1-0-0, 1st Atlantic Division
