Monsters Fall 2-1 to Bruins

Published on November 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Providence Bruins 2-1 on Friday night at Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 3-2-2-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Bruins took control of the first period with a shorthanded goal from Dans Locmelis at 16:57 and a marker from John Farinacci at 19:36 leaving the Monsters trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes. Roman Ahcan put Cleveland on the board with a shorthanded tally at 15:32 off a feed from Corson Ceulemans cutting the deficit to 2-1 going to the final period. Despite a strong push, the Monsters were held scoreless in the third period and fell by a final score of 2-1.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 23 saves in defeat while Providence's Michael DiPietro made 43 saves for the win.

The Monsters host a rematch with the Providence Bruins on Saturday, November 8, at 1:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 0 - - 1

PRO 2 0 0 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 44 0/3 2/2 11 min / 4 inf

PRO 25 0/2 3/3 13 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Fedotov L 23 2 2-2-2

PRO DiPietro W 43 1 6-0-0

Cleveland Record: 3-2-2-1, 6th North Division

Providence Record: 9-1-0-0, 1st Atlantic Division







