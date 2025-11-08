Comets Blank Senators 3-0 for Second Win in a Row
Published on November 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Comets shut out the Belleville Senators 3-0 in their first meeting this season against their North Division rival on Muzzys & Mullets night.
The teams traded power plays in the first period with Belleville getting the first look on the man advantage. After each team went 0-for-1, Utica returned to the power play after a Belleville high-sticking penalty at the 14:08 mark of the first. Midway through the advantage, Comets' forward Matyas Melovsky found an open Seamus Casey whose shot was blocked and came right to Melovsky who buried one inside the left post to give Utica a 1-0 lead at the 15:10 mark of the first. The Comets registered 15 shots in the first period while holding the Senators to just five.
The Comets continued the momentum in the second period, adding to the lead just 3:40 into the period. Jonathan Gruden made a cross-ice dish to Calen Addison who ripped a one-timer past Belleville goaltender Hunter Shepard to make it 2-0 for his first goal as a Comet.
The Senators would go on another power play midway through the period, but they were held at bay by the Comets penalty kill and Nico Daws' outstanding effort in net. Utica got an insurance goal from Angus Crookshank who jammed one home at the near post at the 13:27 mark of the second to make it 3-0 Comets. We also saw a scrap late in the second period when Ethan Edwards dropped the gloves with Belleville forward Keean Washkurak who collided with Nico Daws. Both players were assessed five minutes for fighting.
The Comets began the third period on the penalty kill after being assessed a bench minor for too many men but managed to escape unscathed. The Comets never let their foot off the gas, outshooting Belleville 14-6 in the third period and 38-19 in the game. Hunter Shepard made 35 saves for Belleville while Nico Daws stopped all 19 shots he faced for the Comets.
The Comets will head on the road to face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tomorrow at 6 pm before returning home to host the Syracuse Crunch this Tuesday, November 11th at 5pm on Veterans Day. For tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.
