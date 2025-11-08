Wolf Pack Drop Third Straight, Lose, 4-2, to Rocket

LAVAL, QC - The Hartford Wolf Pack held a 2-1 lead through 40 minutes on Friday night at Place Bell in Laval, but surrendered three goals in the final frame to drop a 4-2 decision to the Laval Rocket.

The Wolf Pack controlled the opening frame, outshooting the Rocket 12-2. They were rewarded with a lead late in the period when Florian Xhekaj was whistled for roughing.

In the final seconds of their second power play, Brett Berard snapped a shot that snuck through goaltender Jacob Fowler. Brendan Brisson beat Tobie Bisson to the loose puck and jammed home his second goal of the year at 17:41.

The two shots on goal allowed in the opening period were the fewest allowed in a period by the Wolf Pack this season.

Jared Davidson nearly made it goals in five straight games just minutes into the middle stanza. Alex Belzile corralled a rebound and backhanded a perfect pass to Davidson on the left-wing side. Dylan Garand dove from left to right and robbed Davidson with the glove to keep the Wolf Pack ahead 1-0.

Davidson eventually did extend his goal-scoring streak, however. Later in the second period, with Carey Terrance in the penalty box for holding the stick, Davidson worked into the high slot and ripped a shot by Garand at 10:42 to tie the game 1-1.

The goal was Davidson's sixth in his last five games.

Just under four minutes later, however, Scott Morrow restored the lead with his first goal as a member of the Wolf Pack.

On their fourth power play of the night, Justin Dowling won a faceoff back to Morrow. The young defenseman worked his way into the slot and beat Fowler with a quick shot that clipped the crossbar.

It marked the first time this season that the Wolf Pack's power play scored two goals in a game.

The Rocket needed just 47 seconds to tie the game in the third period. Laurent Dauphin drove down the left-wing side of the offensive zone before leaving the puck in the circle for Joshua Roy. Roy collected the puck and beat Garand over the glove for his fourth goal of the season.

Late in the game, the Rocket were awarded a four-minute power play when Derrick Pouliot was sent off for spearing. 30 seconds into the advantage, Belzile found a loose puck near the front of the crease and beat Garand to give the Rocket a 3-2 edge.

The goal, Belzile's third of the season, would prove to be the game-winning strike.

Tobie Bisson hit the empty net at 19:33, making it 4-2 and cementing the Rocket's ninth win in ten home games against the Wolf Pack in franchise history.

The Wolf Pack conclude their back-to-back set in Canada tomorrow night when they visit the Belleville Senators. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

