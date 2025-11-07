Wranglers Fall 4-3 to Barracuda

Published on November 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers came up just short in a 4-3 loss to the San Jose Barracuda at the Scotiabank Saddledome, with goals from Aydar Suniev, Dryden Hunt, and Martin Frk.

It was an early start for the homeside as Suniev struck just over a minute in, wiring home a powerplay tally from Jeremie Poirier to put the Wranglers ahead early.

The lead didn't last long, however, as Igor Chernyshov responded on a Barracuda man advantage to even things up.

San Jose took control in the second period.

Luca Cagnoni gave the visitors their first lead before Hunt buried a slick feed from Rory Kerins to level the score once more.

Moments later, Cam Lund restored the Barracuda advantage, and Chernyshov notched his second of the night to make it 4-2.

Owen Say came on in relief of Ivan Prosvetov midway through the frame to steady things in goal.

With time winding down, Frk gave the Wranglers life late, blasting a trademark slapshot from the circle off a pass from Daniil Miromanov to pull within one.

Despite outshooting San Jose 28-27 and a final push, Calgary couldn't find the equalizer.

The Wranglers will look to regroup quickly as they fight for redemption against the Barracuda on Nov. 8 at 1 p.m.

Stats Pack:

Jeremie Poirier is one point away from 100 AHL career points

Wranglers sit third in the Pacific Division with a 6-2-2 record

Rory Kerins is ranked fifth in the league in points (13)







American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.