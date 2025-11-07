Gerasimyuk Assigned to Savannah by Panthers
Published on November 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Florida Panthers have assigned goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk from the Checkers to the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.
Gerasimyuk, 22, appeared in two games last week for Charlotte. The St. Petersburg, RUS, native made his AHL debut in relief on Wednesday in Hartford, stopping six shots in over 32 minutes of action against the Wolf Pack. On Sunday, in Providence, Gerasimyuk recorded his first AHL start, making 30 saves on 34 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Bruins.
The rookie goaltender was previously assigned to Savannah on October 24, suiting up for the Ghost Pirates on October 25 against the Jacksonville Icemen. Gerasimyuk notched 29 saves, picking up his first ECHL win in a 2-1 victory.
