San Diego Gulls Recall Roman Kinal from Tulsa

Published on November 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled defenseman Roman Kinal from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL. Kinal, 27 (7/20/98), has skated in seven games with Tulsa this season, posting 1-1=2 points with 16 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +2 rating. He appeared in 36 games for San Diego in 2024-25, tallying 1-1=2 points with 25 PIM. He scored his first career AHL goal Nov. 23, 2024 vs. Ontario. The 6-2, 190-pound defenseman also recorded 1-7=8 points, six PIM and a +13 rating in 17 games for Tulsa in 2024-25. He skated in six ECHL playoff games for the Oilers, collecting two assists (0-2=2).

The Waterford, Mich. native skated in 22 games with the San Jose Barracuda in 2023-24, earning one assist (0-1=1) and 39 PIM. He also recorded 7-11=18 points with 34 PIM in 45 games for the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL. He made his professional debut in 2022-23, skating in six games for the Barracuda.







