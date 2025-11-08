San Diego Gulls Recall Roman Kinal from Tulsa
Published on November 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled defenseman Roman Kinal from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL. Kinal, 27 (7/20/98), has skated in seven games with Tulsa this season, posting 1-1=2 points with 16 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +2 rating. He appeared in 36 games for San Diego in 2024-25, tallying 1-1=2 points with 25 PIM. He scored his first career AHL goal Nov. 23, 2024 vs. Ontario. The 6-2, 190-pound defenseman also recorded 1-7=8 points, six PIM and a +13 rating in 17 games for Tulsa in 2024-25. He skated in six ECHL playoff games for the Oilers, collecting two assists (0-2=2).
The Waterford, Mich. native skated in 22 games with the San Jose Barracuda in 2023-24, earning one assist (0-1=1) and 39 PIM. He also recorded 7-11=18 points with 34 PIM in 45 games for the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL. He made his professional debut in 2022-23, skating in six games for the Barracuda.
American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2025
- Stars Win Third Straight Against Moose - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Drop Third Straight, Lose, 4-2, to Rocket - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Comeback Falls Short in Rochester - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Win Streak Stopped in 5-2 Loss to Marlies - Hershey Bears
- Sens Come up Short in 3-0 Loss at Utica - Belleville Senators
- T-Birds Fall to Islanders in Lucic's Debut - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Rally to Beat Crunch 4-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Blank Senators 3-0 for Second Win in a Row - Utica Comets
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Charlotte Checkers, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Larson Two Goal Night Lifts Isles to Victory over Thunderbirds, 6-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Monsters Fall 2-1 to Bruins - Cleveland Monsters
- DiPietro's Career-High 42 Saves Helps P-Bruins Outlast Monsters - Providence Bruins
- San Diego Gulls Recall Roman Kinal from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Grundström Recalled, Kolosov Returns - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Firebirds Partner with Spotlight 29 Casino for Fourth Annual Military Appreciation Night - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Gerasimyuk Assigned to Savannah by Panthers - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville Senators Announce 50/50 Partners for the 2025-26 Season - Belleville Senators
- Wranglers Fall 4-3 to Barracuda - Calgary Wranglers
- Bojangles Game Preview: November 7 & 8 vs Syracuse - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Marlies, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders School Day Game Sold out -- Largest in Team History - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Condors vs. Silver Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Chernyshov Scores Twice as Barracuda Cool Wranglers, 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.