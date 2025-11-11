San Diego Gulls Recall Tomas Suchanek from Tulsa
Published on November 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled G Tomas Suchanek from the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL). In addition, G Calle Clang is taking a leave of absence due to personal reasons.
Suchanek, 22 (4/30/03), has posted a 3-1-0 record with a 3.05 goals-against average (GAA) and a .918 save percentage (SV%) in five games with Tulsa this season. Suchanek has a career 2.92 GAA, .910 SV%, and three shutouts in 29 AHL games with San Diego, all in the 2023-24 AHL season. His three shutouts rank tied for third among Gulls goaltenders all-time. At 20 years, seven months and eight days, he became the youngest Gulls goaltender to post a shutout after stopping all 21 shots faced Dec. 8, 2023 at Rockford. He missed the entire 2024-25 season due to a torn ACL.
The 6-2, 181-pound goaltender went 39-38-5 with a 3.44 GAA and .906 SV% in 88 career WHL appearances with Tri-City from 2020-23. Suchanek helped Czechia earn silver at the 2023 World Junior Championship, where he led all goaltenders with a 1.38 GAA and .938 SV% and was named to the WJC All-Star Team. The Prerov, Czechia native also represented his home country at the 2022 World Junior Championship, the 2021 U-18 World Junior Championship and the 2020 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.
