Admirals to Host Food Drive Friday Night

Published on November 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will host a food drive at their games on Friday, November 14th against the Manitoba Moose at 7 pm at Panther Arena, benefitting NourishMKE.

Fans who bring in a non-perishable food item(s) will receive a voucher good for a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer good for any Admirals game between November 15th and January 8th, courtesy of Traction Factory, the Milwaukee Fire Department and Modern Woodmen.

Firefighters from the Milwaukee Fire Department will be in the Panther Arena lobbies to collect the donations.

Founded in 1978 as Friedens Food Pantries, Nourish MKE is one of the largest, most respected, and longest continually operating food pantries in Milwaukee. NourishMKE runs on the choice model, allowing shoppers to select the food they need for their family, similar to a typical grocery store experience. They feature four locations in the Milwaukee arena and offer home delivery to eight area zip codes.

The Admirals are back home for three games this week, beginning with a School Game contest against the Chicago Wolves at 10:30 am on Wednesday.







American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.