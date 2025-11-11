Abbotsford Canucks Sign Waugh to PTO

Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed defenceman Phip Waugh to a professional try-out agreement.

Waugh, 25, started the 2025-26 campaign with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates, recording four points (two goals, two assists) over seven games played. The 6'4, 206-pound defender is in his second full professional campaign, having skated in three AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2024-25, while also playing 34 regular season games and five postseason games with the team's ECHL affiliate Wheeling Nailers.

The McLean, Virginia native played three collegiate seasons with Mercyhurst University (AHA) between 2021 to 2024, recording 19 points (11 goals, eight assists) and 50 penalty minutes over 76 NCAA games played. Waugh returns to Canada for the first time since playing one junior hockey season with the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League in 2019-20.

In a corresponding move, Johnson also announced that the Abbotsford Canucks have released defenceman Robby Drazner from his professional try-out agreement.







