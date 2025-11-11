Back on Track, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Preps for Three-Game Week

Published on November 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Penguins (9-3-1-0) wake up bright and early Wednesday, host division foes Friday and Saturday

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Nov. 5 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Toronto 4 (OT)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton put on a clinic in the first 40 minutes of regulation, dominating possession and racking up three-straight goals. Tristan Broz scored 16 seconds in, the third-fastest goal in team history. However, the Marlies rallied in the third period and stole the win late in overtime.

Friday, Nov. 7 - PENGUINS 4 at Rochester 6

This time, it was the Penguins' turn to rally, but their thrilling comeback fell short in the end. The Americans snatched a 4-1 lead going into the first intermission, only for Alex Alexeyev, Broz and Sam Poulin to bring the Pens level at 4-4. Third-period power-play and empty-net goals led Rochester to victory.

Saturday, Nov. 8 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Utica 0

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton put forth a top-to-bottom solid outing in front of a 20-save shutout by rookie Maxim Pavlenko. Matty De St. Phalle and Poulin scored for the second-straight game, while Broz logged his team-leading seventh tally of the year.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Nov. 12 - PENGUINS at Bridgeport

It's an early, 10:30 a.m. start for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's mid-week visit to Connecticut. The Penguins are 2-0-0-0 so far this season against the Islanders and have won eight-straight at Total Mortgage Arena.

Friday, Nov. 14 - PENGUINS vs. Bridgeport

The script flips when the Islanders trek to NEPA for a rematch on a 28/22 News Fan Control Friday. The Isles have been known to start fast, accruing a league-leading 17 first-period goals.

Saturday, Nov. 15 - PENGUINS vs. Springfield

The Penguins take on the Thunderbirds for their first of four clashes. Springfield has only one win on the year thus far, but recently added long-time NHL veteran Milan Lucic on a PTO.

Ice Chips

- Among Eastern Conference teams, the Penguins rank third in goals for per game (3.38) and second in goals against per game (2.15).

- Tristan Broz has scored in each of the Penguins' last three games, tied for the longest goal streak of his career.

- Under Kirk MacDonald, the Penguins are 20-5-3-0 (.768) in the second game of back-to-backs.

- Maxim Pavlenko is just the second goalie in team history to register a shutout in his first AHL start (Matt Jurusik, 2021-22).

- By making his AHL debut on Friday, Pavlenko became the second player from Kazakhstan to suit up for Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton (Konstantin Pushkarev, 2009-10).

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Providence 11 10 1 0 0 20 .909

2. PENGUINS 13 9 3 1 0 19 .731

3. Lehigh Valley 12 8 3 0 1 17 .708

5. Charlotte 11 6 4 1 0 13 .591

4. Hershey 11 6 4 1 0 13 .591

7. Bridgeport 12 5 6 1 0 11 .458

6. Hartford 11 3 6 2 0 8 .364

8. Springfield 11 1 8 1 1 4 .182

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Danton Heinen^ 10 5 9 14

Tristan Broz 13 7 4 11

Sam Poulin 13 5 6 11

Ville Koivunen^ 6 4 7 11

four players tied 7

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Maxim Pavlenko* 2 1-1-0 0.62 .973 1

Sergei Murashov*^ 7 5-2-0 1.73 .931 1

Filip Larsson 5 3-0-1 2.92 .891 0

* = rookie

^ = recalled to Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Nov. 12 Bridgeport Total Mortgage Arena 10:30 a.m.

Fri, Nov. 14 Bridgeport Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 15 Springfield Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Tue, Nov. 4 (D) Owen Pickering Reassigned from PIT

Tue, Nov. 4 (LW) Danton Heinen Recalled to PIT

Tue, Nov. 4 (D) Ryan Graves Recalled to PIT

Tue, Nov. 4 (G) Sergei Murashov Recalled to PIT

Wed, Nov. 5 (G) Maxim Pavlenko Recalled from WHL

Wed, Nov. 5 (RW) Zach Gallant Recalled from WHL

Thu, Nov. 6 (C) Joona Koppanen Recalled to PIT

