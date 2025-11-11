Penguins Sign William Dufour to PTO

Published on November 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward William Dufour to a professional tryout agreement.

Dufour, 23, has produced 45 goals and 50 assists for 95 points in 181 career AHL games spent with the Bridgeport Islanders and Colorado Eagles. He also appeared in one NHL contest with the New York Islanders on Jan. 18, 2023.

A fifth-round draft pick (152nd overall) by the Islanders in 2020, Dufour led Bridgeport rookies with 21 goals in the 2022-23 campaign. His 48 points also tied for 6th among AHL rookies that year.

This season, Dufour appeared in seven games for Lada Togliatti of the Kontinental Hockey League. The 6-foot-3 winger notched two goals and one assist for three points.

Prior to turning pro Dufour, was an accomplished player in the QMJHL. He was named league MVP in 2021-22 after leading the QMJHL with 56 goals and placing 2nd overall with 116 points. That same year, he won the Memorial Cup with the Saint John Sea Dogs. Dufour topped the tournament with seven goals and eight points, earning him the Stafford Smythe Trophy as Memorial Cup MVP.

In 203 QMJHL games with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, Drummondville Voltigeurs and Saint John, he tallied 221 points (110G-111A).

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is against Dufour's old club, the Bridgeport Islanders, on Wednesday, Nov. 12. Wednesday features a special, school-day game start set for 10:30 a.m. at Total Mortgage Arena.

The Penguins return to home ice for a rematch with the Islanders on Friday, Nov. 14. Game time is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 regular season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.