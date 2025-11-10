Penguins Sign Jaxon Castor to PTO

Published on November 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed goaltender Jaxon Castor to a professional tryout agreement.

Castor has gone 2-0-0 so far this season for the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. The 28-year-old out of St. Cloud State University posted a 2.38 goals against average and .904 save percentage in those two victories.

Castor has appeared in one AHL game in his career, making a relief appearance for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Jan. 15, 2025 against the Laval Rocket. He made 26 saves in two periods of work, plus overtime.

A native of Phoenix, Arizona, Castor has a 18-11-3 career ECHL record to go with a 3.06 goals against average and .888 save percentage in 34 games with Wheeling and the Florida Everblades. Castor was also the Nailers' goalie for their first eight games in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs. He went 4-3-1 in those contests, gathering a 2.73 goals against average, .913 save percentage and his first pro shutout.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is on Wednesday, Nov. 12 against the Bridgeport Islanders. Wednesday features a special, school-day game start set for 10:30 a.m. at Total Mortgage Arena.

The Penguins return to home ice for a rematch with the Islanders on Friday, Nov. 14. Game time is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

