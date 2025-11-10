Ads to Host over 8,000 Kids for School Game Wednesday
Published on November 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals are expecting over 8,000 school kids and teachers when they play host to the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday morning at 10:30 at Panther Arena in the first School Day Game, presented by Herbert's Best this season.
The age range includes students as young as kindergarten all the way through high school. Students in elementary and middle school will receive a workbook covering subjects like math, science, geography, and health as they pertain to hockey in general and the Admirals specifically. High school students will be given a private presentation before the doors opening to Panther Arena from team executives to learn about how the Admirals function from a business perspective, including promotions, ticket sales, and social media.
The Admirals have been hosting school games for 11 seasons and have two scheduled for the 2025-26 campaign. The second game will be on Tuesday, March 3rd, also against Chicago.
