Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 5

CRUNCH HIT TURBULENCE IN WEEK 5

The Syracuse Crunch suffered consecutive losses for the first time all season in Week 5.

The week began on a positive note as the Crunch earned a 5-3 win over the Rochester Americans at Blue Cross Arena Wednesday night. That win gave the Crunch an 8-2-0-0 mark to match their best 10-game start in franchise history.

The team traveled to Charlotte for a two-game set Friday and Saturday, and the Crunch came up empty with losses of 4-1 and 3-2 at Bojangles Coliseum.

Syracuse finishes its four-game road trip Tuesday before playing a pair of home games to close out Week 6.

TOP PERFORMERS

Wojciech Stachowiak tied for the team lead with a pair of goals in Week 4. He helped power the Crunch to their lone win of the week with a three-point performance against the Americans on Wednesday. The outing marked Stachowiak's first two-goal and three-point game in the AHL.

The Gdansk, Poland native has eight points (4g, 4a) in 12 games for the Crunch. The 26-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning in May. This is his first pro season in North America.

Dylan Duke notched his first two-goal game of the season and finished tied for the team lead with three points in Week 5. The second-year-pro tallied twice in the Crunch's 5-3 win over the Rochester Americans on Wednesday. He also earned an assist Saturday against the Charlotte Checkers.

Wednesday was Duke's third career two-goal game; he had two during his 20-goal rookie campaign last season. Duke has 10 points (3g, 7a) in 12 games this season. He has three multi-point performances, which ranks third on the team.

CRUNCH HOST MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

The Crunch host their Military Appreciation Night, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, on Friday. The Crunch are offering complimentary tickets for all veterans and active military members and their families to the Nov. 14 game, courtesy of generous donations from Visions, Crunch fans and local businesses.

Active military, veterans and their families who would like to attend the Nov. 14 game should visit www.syracusecrunch.com/military prior to Wednesday, Nov. 12.

UPCOMING WEEK

Tuesday, November 11 at Utica | 5 p.m.

The Crunch wrap up their four-game road trip tomorrow against the Utica Comets at the Adirondack Bank Center. Syracuse needs a win to split its four-game trip; the Crunch are 1-2-0-0 in what is tied for their second-longest stretch of road games this season.

The Crunch have won the first two meetings against the Comets to open their 12-game season series. Syracuse has earned wins of 3-0 and 4-0 on home ice against Utica. The Comets were shut out for the fourth time this season in their last game Saturday against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to drop them to 2-7-1-0 this season.

Friday, November 14 vs. Hershey | 7 p.m.

The Crunch return home Friday to host the Hershey Bears at Upstate Medical University Arena. It's the third game of the four-game season series between the clubs. The Crunch won twice in Hershey during the opening weekend of the season, and they have won four straight over the Bears dating back to last season.

The Bears have won five of their last six games following a 1-3-1-0 start to the season. At 6-4-1-0 they enter the week tied for fourth in the Atlantic Division.

Saturday, November 15 vs. Belleville | 7 p.m.

The Crunch finish the week at home Saturday night with a match against the Belleville Senators. It's the third game of the season series; the road team has won the first two contests. The Senators dealt the Crunch their first home loss of the season on Nov. 1.

The Senators are 5-6-1-0 in 12 games this season, and they are in fifth place in the North Division with 11 points. They traverse New York State this week with visits to Rochester on Wednesday, Utica on Friday and Syracuse on Saturday.

Week 5 Results

Wednesday, Nov. 5 | Game 10 at Rochester | W, 5-3

Syracuse 2 2 1 - 5 Shots: 11-13-5-29 PP: 2/3

Rochester 1 0 2 - 3 Shots: 20-5-11-36 PP: 1/6

1st Period-Stachowiak 3 (Miller, Chaffee), 0:38. Stachowiak 4 (Groshev, Sabourin), 14:18 (PP). 2nd Period-Duke 2 (Abruzzese), 5:59. Sabourin 3 (Stachowiak, Groshev), 12:06 (PP). 3rd Period-Duke 3 (Groshev, Szturc), 15:24.. .. Fanti 4-0-0 (36 shots-33 saves) A-3,116

Friday, Nov. 7 | Game 11 at Charlotte | L, 4-1

Syracuse 1 0 0 - 1 Shots: 6-3-9-18 PP: 1/3

Charlotte 0 0 4 - 4 Shots: 4-10-8-22 PP: 1/2

1st Period-Chaffee 1 (Carlile, Geekie), 10:43 (PP).. .. Fanti 4-1-0 (20 shots-18 saves) A-7,582

Saturday, Nov. 8 | Game 12 at Charlotte | L, 3-2

Syracuse 1 0 1 - 2 Shots: 7-9-14-30 PP: 0/5

Charlotte 1 1 1 - 3 Shots: 9-12-7-28 PP: 0/3

1st Period-Mercuri 3 (Santini), 2:56. 3rd Period-Abruzzese 4 (Duke, Chaffee), 18:08.. .. Halverson 4-3-0 (28 shots-25 saves) A-7,979

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 22.0% (11-for-50) 11th (T-14th)

Penalty Kill 85.7% (36-for-42) T-3rd (3rd)

Goals For 3.50 GFA (42) 4th (4th)

Goals Against 2.67 GAA (32) 9th (7th)

Shots For 30.75 SF/G (369) 7th (2nd)

Shots Against 26.58 SA/G (319) 6th (T-4th)

Penalty Minutes 15.67 PIM/G (188) 8th (5th)

Category Leader

Points 13 Pelletier

Goals 5 Pelletier

Assists 8 Pelletier

PIM 27 Schmidt

Plus/Minus +7 Groshev

Wins 4 Fanti|Halverson

GAA 2.00 Fanti

Save % .929 Fanti

North Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Laval 12 8 4 0 0 16 0.667 36 28 195 5-1-0-0 3-3-0-0 7-3-0-0 3-0-0-0 0-0

2. Syracuse 12 8 4 0 0 16 0.667 42 32 188 3-1-0-0 5-3-0-0 6-4-0-0 0-2-0-0 0-0

3. Rochester 13 8 5 0 0 16 0.615 42 37 197 4-1-0-0 4-4-0-0 6-4-0-0 0-1-0-0 0-0

4. Toronto 12 6 5 0 1 13 0.542 38 36 124 2-2-0-1 4-3-0-0 5-4-0-1 0-1-0-0 0-1

5. Belleville 12 5 6 1 0 11 0.458 35 41 123 2-3-1-0 3-3-0-0 5-4-1-0 0-1-0-0 1-0

6. Cleveland 9 3 2 3 1 10 0.556 18 23 129 0-2-2-1 3-0-1-0 3-2-3-1 0-1-2-0 0-1

