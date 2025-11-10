Providence Bruins Recall Loke Johansson from Mariners

Published on November 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, November 10, that the Providence Bruins have recalled defenseman Loke Johansson from the Maine Mariners.

Johansson, 19, has appeared in nine ECHL games with the Mariners this season, recording two assists. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound defenseman has also recorded a plus-five rating and six penalty minutes. Johansson skated in 62 games with the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL last season, posting four goals and 18 assists and helping them capture the QMJHL Championship.

The Huddinge, Sweden, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.







