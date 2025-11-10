Wranglers Defeated 4-1 by Barracuda

Published on November 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers fell 4-1 to the San Jose Barracuda at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, with Lucas Ciona providing the lone Calgary tally on a powerplay.

The Barracuda struck early, as Egor Afanasyev beat Ivan Prosvetov before Kasper Halttunen doubled the lead on the man-advantage.

Halttunen struck again moments later to make it 3-0, leaving the Wranglers chasing.

Calgary found a spark midway through the second when Aydar Suniev's point shot was tapped in by Ciona, giving the homeside life and trimming the deficit to two.

The Wranglers pushed the pace in the third, generating chances but unable to solve Barracuda netminder Gabriel Carriere.

With the Wranglers' net empty late, Colin White sealed it for San Jose.

Final shots on goal favoured the Barracuda 31, as the Wranglers look to regroup and tighten things up ahead of their next outing against the Ontario Reign on Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. GET TICKETS!

Stats Pack:

Jeremie Poirier is one point away from his 100th AHL career point

Lucas Ciona tallied his first goal of the season

Matvei Gridin is second among AHL rookies for points (11)







