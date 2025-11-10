Hartford Wolf Pack Loan Defenseman Chris Ortiz to ECHL's Bloomington Bison
Published on November 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned defenseman Chris Ortiz to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.
Ortiz, 24, scored a career-high 34 assists and 39 points (5 g, 34 a) in 45 games with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers during the 2024-25 season. He also skated in one game with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
The native of Boisbriand, QC, inked a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with the AHL's Providence Bruins on Feb. 19, 2025, and spent the remainder of the season with the club. He skated in 23 games with the Bruins, recording seven assists.
His 24 total AHL games played during the 2024-25 season set a new career-high. He also skated in eight Calder Cup Playoff games with the Bruins, recording an assist.
Ortiz made his debut with the Wolf Pack on Friday night against the Laval Rocket. He has played in two games with the club this season.
The 6', 185-pound defenseman has appeared in 49 career AHL contests with the Wolf Pack, Bruins and Penguins, scoring 12 points (1 g, 11 a).
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.
American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2025
- Ads to Host over 8,000 Kids for School Game Wednesday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Hartford Wolf Pack Loan Defenseman Chris Ortiz to ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 6 - Ontario Reign
- T-Birds Recall D Zach Berzolla from Florida Everblades (ECHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Saturday Night Thriller Highlights Belleville Sens' First Three-In-Three Weekend - Belleville Senators
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign Murray to PTO - Abbotsford Canucks
- Murray Named AHL Player of the Week - Milwaukee Admirals
- Milwaukee's Matt Murray Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Watch the Condors on the Road this Week on AHLTV on FloHockey - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 5 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Sign Jaxon Castor to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Admirals Announce Roster Moves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Providence Bruins Recall Loke Johansson from Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Rockford Edges Iowa in Narrow 3-2 Loss - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Hartford Wolf Pack Loan Defenseman Chris Ortiz to ECHL's Bloomington Bison
- Rangers Recall F Gabe Perreault from Wolf Pack, Assign Jaroslav Chmelaø to Hartford
- Wolf Pack Lose 2-1 to Senators
- New York Rangers Assign D Connor Mackey to Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Drop Third Straight, Lose, 4-2, to Rocket