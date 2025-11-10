T-Birds Recall D Zach Berzolla from Florida Everblades (ECHL)
Published on November 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have recalled defenseman Zach Berzolla from the club's ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades.
Berzolla, 27, has posted three assists in nine games so far this season for the Everblades. In 213 career ECHL games, he has totaled 90 points (19g, 71a) and 244 penalty minutes. The 6-2, 200-pound defenseman has also accrued 29 career AHL games with Hartford and Rochester, tallying three goals and 26 penalty minutes.
Before turning pro, the Howell, N.J. native played four collegiate seasons at Colorado College, where he accumulated 23 points (4g, 19a) and 182 penalty minutes.
The T-Birds next take to the ice for the annual School Day Game on Wednesday at 10:35 a.m. at the MassMutual Center, as they take on the Laval Rocket.
Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).
American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2025
- Ads to Host over 8,000 Kids for School Game Wednesday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Hartford Wolf Pack Loan Defenseman Chris Ortiz to ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 6 - Ontario Reign
- T-Birds Recall D Zach Berzolla from Florida Everblades (ECHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Saturday Night Thriller Highlights Belleville Sens' First Three-In-Three Weekend - Belleville Senators
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign Murray to PTO - Abbotsford Canucks
- Murray Named AHL Player of the Week - Milwaukee Admirals
- Milwaukee's Matt Murray Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Watch the Condors on the Road this Week on AHLTV on FloHockey - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 5 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Sign Jaxon Castor to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Admirals Announce Roster Moves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Providence Bruins Recall Loke Johansson from Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Rockford Edges Iowa in Narrow 3-2 Loss - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.