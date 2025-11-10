T-Birds Recall D Zach Berzolla from Florida Everblades (ECHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have recalled defenseman Zach Berzolla from the club's ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades.

Berzolla, 27, has posted three assists in nine games so far this season for the Everblades. In 213 career ECHL games, he has totaled 90 points (19g, 71a) and 244 penalty minutes. The 6-2, 200-pound defenseman has also accrued 29 career AHL games with Hartford and Rochester, tallying three goals and 26 penalty minutes.

Before turning pro, the Howell, N.J. native played four collegiate seasons at Colorado College, where he accumulated 23 points (4g, 19a) and 182 penalty minutes.

The T-Birds next take to the ice for the annual School Day Game on Wednesday at 10:35 a.m. at the MassMutual Center, as they take on the Laval Rocket.

