St. Louis Blues Recall D Hunter Skinner from T-Birds

Published on November 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have recalled defenseman Hunter Skinner from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

In addition, the Blues assigned defenseman Logan Mailloux to the Thunderbirds.

Skinner, 24, has dressed in 11 games for the Thunderbirds this season, logging two points (one goal, one assist) and four penalty minutes. Originally acquired by the Blues via trade from the New York Rangers on Feb. 9, 2023, the Wyandotte, Michigan, native has totaled 58 points (17 goals, 41 assists) and 253 penalty minutes in 214 career AHL regular-season games.

Mailloux, 22, has recorded four penalty minutes in nine games with the Blues this season. The Belle River, Ontario, native has also appeared in 135 career AHL regular-season games, posting 80 points (26 goals, 54 assists) and 165 penalty minutes. Mailloux was originally acquired by the Blues via trade from the Montreal Canadiens on July 1, 2025.

The T-Birds next take to the ice for the annual School Day Game on Wednesday at 10:35 a.m. at the MassMutual Center, where they will take on the Laval Rocket.

