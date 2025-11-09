Hometown Heroes Game Preview: Bears vs. Amerks, 5 p.m.

Published on November 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they welcome the Rochester Americans to GIANT Center for Hometown Heroes Night.

Hershey Bears (5-4-1-0) vs. Rochester Americans (8-4-0-0)

Nov. 9, 2025 | 5 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Jim Curtin (22), Mitchell Hardy (53)

Linespersons: Jud Ritter (34), Tommy George (61)

Tonight's Promotions:

Hometown Heroes Night: Seats For Soldiers and Veterans - Military themed activities and recognition throughout the evening.

USO Hygiene Supply Drive - As part of that evening's Hometown Heroes Night programming supporting members of our armed forces, the USO will be collecting hygiene supplies on the GIANT Center concourse. Suggested donation items include: shampoo and conditioner, body wash/soap, deodorant, lotion, foot powder, razors, combs, mouthwash, feminine hygiene items, hand sanitizer, tissues, antibacterial/baby wipes, shower shoes/flip-flops (new, in packaging).

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and in-arena host Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, In-Arena on 88.9-FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears saw a four-game win streak snapped on Friday night as they were upended 5-2 by the Toronto Marlies at GIANT Center. Matt Strome scored just 18 seconds into the game for Hershey, and newcomer Sam Bitten gave Hershey a 2-1 lead in the second period, but former Bear Travis Boyd led the way for the visitors, tallying four points (2g, 2a) to lead the Marlies to victory. Toronto scored the last four goals of the game and outshot Hershey 29-19 in the victory. The Amerks are coming off a 6-4 win on Friday night on home ice over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Rochester bolted out to a 4-1 lead through 20 minutes, but the Penguins rallied to tie the game in the third period before Rochester defenseman Zach Metsa potted the eventual game-winner at 11:57 of the final frame.

THROWBACK RIVALRY RENEWED:

Hershey hosts Rochester tonight in the first of two home games against the Americans this season, in a matchup that features the AHL's oldest continuously operating clubs. The Bears own a lifetime record of 221-189-53-3-2 against Rochester. This season's head-to-head schedule features four total games, the most between the Bears and Americans since the two teams sparred four times in the 2016-17 season. Hershey has won its last four meetings with Rochester, and carries a three-game home winning streak against the Amerks into Sunday's contest. Former Bear Vinny Prospal is in his third season on the bench as an assistant coach with Rochester, while Bears forward Dalton Smith played parts of four seasons with the Americans from 2017-21.

DYNAMIC DEBUTS:

Forward Sam Bitten and defenseman Corey Schueneman made quite the impression in their Hershey debuts on Friday night after being acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues organization earlier in the week. Bitten assisted on Matt Strome's goal just 18 seconds into his first game as a Bear, and he added a goal in the second period for his fourth career AHL tally. Bitten is the first Bear to score in his debut with Hershey after being acquired in a trade since Daniel Sprong notched three points (1g, 2a) on Feb. 29, 2020 after being obtained in a deal with the Anaheim Ducks organization five days prior. Schueneman assisted on Bitten's goal, giving him points in five of his past six games (1g, 4a).

PROSPEROUS ON THE PENALTY KILL:

After going 3-for-3 on the kill in Friday's loss to Toronto, Hershey's penalty kill has enjoyed a stretch of five straight games without allowing a power-play goal. Hershey is 14-for-14 in that span, and the club's penalty kill is now tied for ninth in the AHL at 83.3%. Since surrendering three power-play goals against in the first game of the season, the Bears have allowed just three power-play goals total over the past nine games. The Amerks power play comes into tonight's game converting at 25.4%, good for fifth in the league. Rochester forward Jake Leschyshyn is tied for the league lead in power-play goals with four, the same mark posted by teammate Isak Rosén, who is on recall to the NHL's Buffalo Sabres, and Syracuse's Jakob Pelletier.

RECOGNIZING A BEARS AND AMERKS GREAT:

The Bears will hold a moment of recognition honoring forward Les Duff during the first media timeout of today's game. Duff passed away earlier this year at the age of 90, and was a member of Hershey's Calder Cup championship squads in 1958 and 1959, as well as Rochester's Calder Cup wins in 1965, 1966, and 1968; his five Calder Cup titles as a player are tied for the American Hockey League record. Duff played seven seasons for the Chocolate and White from 1956-63, skating in 467 games with the club and generating 238 points (106g, 132a). Duff's 467 games played rank 18th in team history, while his 106 goals are tied for 33rd, and his 238 points rank 42nd in franchise scoring.

BEARS TIES TO THE MILITARY:

As Hershey celebrates members of the armed forces with tonight's Hometown Heroes programming, the Bears also recognize a proud tradition of former players who have also served. Of note is a lineage of former captains who have served during World War II, as Gordie Bruce, Wally Kilrea, Hank Lauzon, and Frank Mario all saw time in either the United States or Canadian military. Also of note is Augie Herchenratter, who received the Distinguished Conduct Medal for his participation in the D-Day landings of Normandy after he led a 28-man platoon across a mile of open farmland through intensive machine gun, mortar, and artillery fire, eliminating enemy positions along the way. Only he and five of his men reached their target unscathed. Additionally, forward Vince Germann suited up for the Bears during the 1940-41 season before he was killed in action in Germany while serving with the 1st Canadian paratroop battalion in March of 1945. In more recent years, former Bears enforcer Joel Rechlicz has served in the U.S. Army.

BEARS BITES:

Forward Matt Strome has points in five of his last six games for Hershey (3g, 4a). His next helper will be the 50th career assist of his AHL career...On Saturday, the Washington Capitals loaned forward Spencer Smallman to Hershey...Among returning players, defenseman Jon McDonald led Hershey in head-to-head scoring versus Rochester last season with two points (1g, 1a) in two games...The Bears went 3-for-4 on the power play versus the Amerks in the two matchups last season...Rochester is without defenseman Zac Jones, who was recalled by the NHL's Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Jones leads all AHL defenders in scoring with 13 points (13a)...The Amerks rank second in the league in shots per game at 31.92.

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

Nov. 9, 1985 - Carl Mokosak recorded the first hat trick of his professional career and an assist as the Bears concluded a franchise-record eight-game homestand with a 7-3 win over the New Haven Nighthawks in front of 5,261 at Hersheypark Arena. Hershey began the stretch of games at home on Oct. 19 with a 5-1 victory over the St. Catharines Saints, and ultimately went 7-0-1 over that span. The Bears later recorded an eight-game homestand during the 2024-25 campaign, and are slated to surpass that figure later this month when they begin a nine-game homestand on Nov. 26 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.







