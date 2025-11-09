Daniil But's First Career Hat Trick Lifts Roadrunners to 4-3 OT Win Over Firebirds

Published on November 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (5-5-2-0) completed a thrilling comeback with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds (5-4-2-0) on Saturday at Tucson Arena. Rookie Daniil But starred with his first career AHL hat trick, including two power-play goals in the first and second periods and the game-winner just 1:30 into overtime.

But's second power-play tally cut the Firebirds' lead to 3-2 with 1:25 remaining in the second period. Veteran forward Ryan McGregor then tied the game at 3-3 with his first goal of the season with 2:45 left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

First-year forward Michal Kunc had a multi-point night with two assists, while Ty Tullio recorded his first point of the season with an assist. Scott Perunovich, Ben McCartney, Austin Poganski, and Sammy Walker also each had an assist.

In net, Matthew Villalta made 24 saves on 27 shots to earn his fifth win of the season, tied for the fourth-most in the AHL.

With the comeback victory, Tucson is now in a three-way tie for fifth place in the Pacific Division with Coachella Valley and the Bakersfield Condors, all with 12 points.

NOTABLES

Daniil But leads all AHL rookies in goals (7) is tied for the rookie points lead with Rockford rookie Nick Lardis (13).

But extended his point streak to four games, posting eight points (4g, 4a) over the stretch. His four goals and eight points leads AHL for the month November. It also marks his second four-game point streak of the season (last: Oct. 12-24).

Playing in just his 12th career AHL game Saturday, But now has one hat trick, two career multi-goal games (last: Oct. 24 vs. Bakersfield) and three multi-point performances (last: Nov. 2 at Iowa; 1-2-3).

Scott Perunovich recorded the primary assist on But's first tally, giving him three assists over his last four games and a team-leading eight on the season - tied for the second-most in the AHL.

Ben McCartney added the secondary assist on the rookie's first goal, extending his point streak to four games (1g, 3a since Nov. 1). It's his second point streak of four-plus games this season, after opening the year with a five-game run (3g, 4a from Oct. 10-24).

Austin Poganski recorded the primary assist on But's second-period power-play tally for his second point (1g, 1a) of the series. The Roadrunners captain continues his hot stretch with five points (3g, 2a) in his last five games.

Ty Tullio recorded his first point of the year with the secondary assist on Ryan McGregor's game-tying goal.

Michal Kunc registered his first career multi-point game in the AHL with a pair of assists.

Rookie Daniil But leads the AHL in scoring in November with four goals and eight points in his last four games. (Kate Dibildox / Tucson Roadrunners)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Coachella Valley controlled the early pace and outshot Tucson 6-3 through the first 10 minutes. The sixth shot opened the scoring, as Oscar Fisker-Mølgaard snapped a wrister from the slot past Matthew Villalta to make it 1-0 midway through the frame.

Just 40 seconds later, Logan Morrison doubled the Firebirds' lead with a quick shot from the left circle for a 2-0 advantage.

Tucson answered on the next shift as Kevin Connauton dropped the gloves with Ian McKinnon 18 seconds later in a spirited fight between AHL veterans.

With the momentum from Connauton's scrap and the energy of the home crowd on their side, the Roadrunners drew back-to-back penalties on the next shift to earn a 5-on-3. On the two-man advantage, rookie Daniil But curled around the right circle and ripped a shot past Victor Ostman to cut the deficit to 2-1 with just under seven minutes remaining. Scott Perunovich had the primary assist and Ben McCartney had the secondary helper on the goal.

SECOND PERIOD

Tucson carried the momentum early in the second, hemming the Firebirds in, including a pair of quality scoring chances from But and Sammy Walker. The sustained pressure kept Coachella Valley without a shot through the first four minutes, but Ostman stood tall to preserve the Firebirds lead.

Despite the strong start, the Firebirds capitalized on their first look of the frame. John Hayden finished a two-on-one with a quick snap shot at 4:01 to make it 3-1 Coachella Valley.

Looking for a spark, Julian Lutz dropped the gloves with Caden Price midway through the period - Tucson's second fight of the night and the first time this season the Roadrunners have had multiple tilts in a game.

Tucson earned a power play shortly after, but the best chance came the other way as Mølgaard sprung free for a shorthanded breakaway. Villalta turned him aside to keep Tucson's deficit at two.

Tensions continued to boil over late in the frame, culminating in the night's third fight. Maveric Lamoureux and Ville Ottavainen squared off near center ice with just over six minutes left.

The physical play continued to fuel Tucson, and the Roadrunners drew a slashing penalty to go back on the power play with 2:40 left in the period. But capitalized for the second time on the man advantage, drifting in from the left circle and snapping a shot high past Ostman to bring Tucson within one at 3-2 with 1:25 to go.

THIRD PERIOD

Tucson's late pressure in the middle frame carried over into the start of the third. Cameron Hebig nearly scored the equalizer on a pair of chances off the rush. Only a couple of minutes in, Hebig's one-timer from the left circle grazed the crossbar. On his next shift, he nearly batted home a rebound out of the air from Ben McCartney's wrister, and grazed the right post five minutes in.

That would not be the last time the Roadrunners were stymied by the post as Andrew Agozzino flew into the offensive zone and fired a hard wrister off the right pipe midway through the period.

With just over four minutes left, Tucson was once again inches from the equalizer after Hebig drove to the net and fired a quick backhander on goal. Ostman made the initial save but several Roadrunners pounced on the loose rebound and nearly buried it home.

The sustained pressure paid off as Ryan McGregor wired a shot into the back of the net from the slot to tie the game 3-3 with 2:45 to play.

OVERTIME

In the extra frame, Daniil But completed the hat trick and sealed the comeback win just 1:30 into overtime. The rookie took an outlet pass from Walker near the blue line and accelerated down the right wing with speed. Once he entered the zone, But cut towards the slot and lifted a shot over Ostman's glove to cap his three-goal performance and the Roadrunners 4-3 victory.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners hit the road next weekend for a two-game series against the Colorado Eagles at Blue FCU Arena. The series opens Friday at 7:05 p.m. AZT, with both games available on on FOX Sports 1450 AM, the iHeartRadio app, and AHLtv on FloHockey.







American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.