Amerks Fall Short in Hershey

Published on November 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - In a defensive showdown where the two oldest AHL clubs met for the 469th time, the Rochester Americans (8-5-0-0) came out on the short end of a 2-1 loss to the Hershey Bears (6-4-1-0) on Sunday at Giant Center.

Despite the narrow defeat, the Amerks, who have been victorious in seven of their last 11 games, remain in a three-way tie for the top spot in the AHL's North Division standings with Laval and Syracuse.

Seven of Rochester's last eight contests versus Hershey have been decided by one goal going back to Dec. 19, 2021, which also served as the club's last regulation win against the Bears.

Trevor Kuntar scored for the third time in his last two games while Jagger Joshua and Zach Metsa each logged an assist on the first-period tally. Kuntar is halfway to matching a career-high in goals (10) through just 13 games with Rochester whereas Joshua equaled his point total with the Amerks from last season. Metsa has five points (2+3) over his last three contests since Nov. 5.

Goaltender Topias Leinonen (1-2-0) made his third appearance of the campaign, stopping 19 of the 21 shots he faced but was dealt the defeat.

Sam Bitten notched his second of the slate for Hershey in the opening frame before rookie Alex Suzdalez capped the victory with his first in the AHL in the third. Netminder Clay Stevenson (3-3-0) evened his record on the season while appearing in his sixth contest.

FIRST PERIOD

With just over six minutes remaining in an uneventful first period, Matt Strome carried the puck into the offensive zone down the left wing. The forward peeled back towards the blueline then handed it to Jon McDonald at the right point. McDonald backpaddled inside the circle before leaving it for Louie Belpedio to blast towards the cage. As bodies crashed in front of Leinonen, the puck caught a piece of Bitten's jersey before trickling across the goal line.

Later in the stanza, Metsa carried the puck up the ice for Joshua along the boards near center ice. The Michigan State product gathered the attention of the Bears before quickly sending a feed to Kuntar to catch near the far blueline. The Buffalo native sprinted towards Stevenson and tucked a shot inside the left arm and body to tie the score at 1-1.

SECOND PERIOD

The two teamseach took a penalty in the middle frame, but Rochester saw its best chances come in the final moments as Graham Slaggert and Jake Leschyshyn 's attempts were unsuccessful. Slaggert's shot was turned aside by Stevenson while Leschyshyn clanged a shot off the crossbar.

THIRD PERIOD

The Amerks successfully cleared off their second infraction early into the third stanza, however, moments afterwards were called for an icing violation. After the ensuing face-off, Ryan Chesley gathered the puck inside his own zone and banked a pass off the boards for an odd man rush with Suzdalev and Bogdan Trineyev. Suzdalev was the recipient of Chesley's feed, skating inside the hash marks and snaping a shot overtop Leinonen's left arm.

The Amerks, who were being outshot 6-1 in the first half of the third period while trailing by one, upped their pressure by registering the next five shots. Despite pulling Leinonen and having a pair of grade-A chances, the clock expired.

UP NEXT

The Amerks return home on Wednesday, Nov. 12 when they welcome the Belleville Senators for a North Division showdown at The Blue Cross Arena. Game time from downtown Rochester is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

Goal Scorers

ROC: T. Kuntar (5)

HER: S. Bitten (2), A. Suzdalev (1 - GWG)

Goaltenders

ROC: T. Leinonen - 19/21 (L)

HER: C. Stevenson - 22/23 (W)

Shots

ROC: 23

HER: 21

Special Teams

ROC: PP (0/1) | PK (3/3)

HER: PP (0/3) | PK (1/1)

Three Stars:

1. HER - A. Suzdalev

2. HER - S. Bitten

3. HER - L. Belpedio







