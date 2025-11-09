Gulls Downed by Reign, 4-3

Published on November 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell in overtime 4-3 to the Ontario Reign Saturday night at Toyota Arena. San Diego now stands with a 4-4-3-0 record and have tallied five of six possible standings points over the last three games.

Noah Warren netted his first American Hockey League goal, his fourth point of the season (1-3=4), matching his point total from 2024-25 (0-4=4 in 60 GP).

Tim Washe deposited his third goal in two games, a game-tying goal with 1:31 left in the third. He now ranks tied for second among AHL rookies in goals (6) and tied for third in points (6-5=11). He has points in four straight contests (3-3=6).

Jan Mysak scored his second goal of the season.

Sasha Pastujov earned an assist in his 100th career AHL game, his fifth helper of the season.

Judd Caulfield collected his fourth assist and fifth point in his last two games (1-4=5).

Matthew Phillips cracked double digit assists with his 10th helper of the season. He leads Gulls skaters with 3-10=13 points.

Ryan Carpenter tallied his second assist in as many games, giving him four total on the campaign.

Roland McKeown picked up an assist, his third.

Calle Clang stopped nine shots before exiting in the second period.

Ville Husso made eight-of-nine saves in relief. He also stopped the sixth penalty shot of his AHL career (G. Gawdin; no goal). He is now 6-for-6 on penalty shots.

The Gulls return to action on Friday when they face the Bakersfield Condors at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Defenseman Noah Warren

On comeback and tonight's overtime loss to Ontario

We have grit. We're a resilient team. We're never going to back down, and I think we proved it today. We came back, we clawed back, it sucks that we didn't get the point in overtime, but we'll be better next time.

On scoring his first AHL goal

It feels great. I got more energy off that. Team got more energy off that. Long time coming. Missed a chance yesterday, but yeah, just feels good. Opportunity came and I took my shot.

On the team's start to the 2025-26 season

Not the start [of the season] we hoped for. We got really good players that came back from last year and we're a really good team. Tough schedule this week. We're going to have good time to rest and practice for next week and we'll be ready.

Assistant coach Michael Babcock

On tonight's comeback bid vs. Ontario

They battled back. Huge signs of resiliency. It's a really good sign for our group. I've talked about springboard success a lot, and I think this is a good reminder for us for the rest of the year. I love the way we played the last two periods. Very, very, very gutsy to get the point by our guys. Really proud of them.

On Noah Warren scoring his first AHL goal

He's a special talent and I'm pumped for him that he got his first goal. It's a great relief for him, but it's an opportunity for him to grow his game with it too. It should be a confidence booster. I'm beyond happy for him.

On how the team will move forward

We just talked about it, being really gutsy. We got the fifth point, obviously we want the sixth one, but the way we found a way to get the fifth with travel and three games in four nights. It's a very good sign for our group. We've got a couple good home games coming up. It should be good. The atmosphere should be good. It was great on Friday night, so hopefully that continues as well. We'll get rested up and sort some things out this week and then we look forward to the challenges this weekend.







American Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.